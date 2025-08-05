The 2025 NWSL regular season reignited with the second half of the schedule after an international break. The league took a month-long pause for international tournaments, and league players participated in competitions across the globe from UEFA Women's Euro, to Women's African Cup of Nations, and Copa America Femenina.

Week 14 in the league didn't disappoint either, with Kansas City's relentless march toward the NWSL Shield, tightly contested games, and dazzling goals. That means it's the perfect time for Attacking Third's team of the week to relaunch.

After weekly fixtures throughout the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI, head coach, and honorary captain based on standout performances across the weekend. With the second half of the season officially underway, plucking out 11 players from over 300 rostered athletes will only get more challenging. If you're keeping track of who has cracked our past lineups, be sure to reference our Best XI from week 13.

Let's break down the standout performers who defined NWSL's triumphant return. Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Mia Justus (Utah Royals)

Rookie goalkeeper Mia Justus turned heads this year with a January camp call-up with the U.S. women's national team, and she made another statement in her debut on the road. She stood tall in between the posts during her first regular season appearance, and it wasn't an easy feat going against the reigning champions and shield holders. Despite conceding later in the game, her five saves on ten shots and 23 crosses faced salvaged a point for the Royals in Orlando.

While there were some honorable mentions for the goalkeeper this week, with Seattle Reign's Claudia Dickey and Kansas City's Laurel Ivory, Justus takes home the bragging rights this week.

Defender: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

It's been quite the summer for Esme Morgan. Fresh off winning the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro with England, Morgan slotted right back into the defensive line for the Washington Spirit. She played like a champion, being flexible in the Spirit's fluctuating three-back setup, and was a steady presence when things were tricky in the final third.

"I put Esme Morgan straight in there [team of the week]. We talked about confidence coming back for Jess Fishlock after Wales [in Euros]. Esme Morgan looked so calm on the ball, loved watching her play, literally just won the Euros. Stepped up in the semifinal. So to get straight off the plane, and turn up for the Spirit, I thought she was great," Jen Beattie said on Attacking Third.

Defender: Phoebe McClernon (Seattle Reign FC)

The Seattle Reign were only one of three teams to pull off a clean sheet in week 14, and the Pacific Northwest club owes a heap of praise to defender Phoebe McClernon. The center back was vocal and confident as she anchored the Reign through waves of attack over the first half. Goals in the second half delivered the win, but defensive organization kept the opposition off the scoreboard as McClernon led the team in clearances (five) and recoveries (eight).

Defender: Kristen McNabb (San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego's resurgence under head coach Jonas Eidevall is notable, and even if the goalscoring hasn't returned yet for the squad, they're still sound on defensive principles. Veteran Kristen McNabb has stepped up for the group as a steady presence alongside rookie center back Trinity Armstrong. The experienced defender has split time with Kennedy Wesley, and this season has often done the quieter work of keeping the backline settled, stepping in and out of the role when needed, especially in gritty games that end in scoreless draws.

Defender: Tyler Lussi (North Carolina Courage)

If San Diego is getting praise for one side of a defensive performance in a scoreless stalemate, the other half of that battle belongs to North Carolina. Tyler Lussi is no stranger to playing in a deeper lying role, blazing forward in attacks when needed, and making quick recoveries to aid in defensive responsibilities, but it's been a while since she's had to operate as a fullback. All those efforts were on full display in week 14, and a reminder that she's capable of playing across lines. Is it a team adjustment that could come just in time for a second half push? Stay tuned.

Midfielder: Mina Tanaka (Utah Royals)

Half the fun of ringing in the second half of the season is getting an early glimpse of teams who might play spoiler down the stretch. Japan national team player Mina Tanaka made an early statement when she scored in the opening five minutes against the Orlando Pride. After receiving a pass from Kaleigh Riehl just past the halfway line, Tanaka took a few touches before smashing the goal from roughly 30 yards out.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit)

The former rookie and midfielder of the year Croix Bethune, made her return to play just a few weeks before the league took its summer international break. After week 14, she looks back and ready to break out for the Spirit. She delivered a nifty flick on the ball for an assist on Trinity Rodman's (more on her in a second) game winning goal.

Midfielder: Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign FC)

Welsh international Jess Fishlock is coming off a historic summer where Wales made their debut in the 2025 Euro. The sweet summer vibes are still on high for the midfielder. She brought the spark and experience for the Seattle Reign this week and scored the equalizer and forced an own goal for a game winner.

Forward: Penelope Hocking (Bay FC)

If the league had a most improved award, Bay FC forward Penelope Hocking would be leading the race. But there isn't, so that means she's quietly putting together an MVP-caliber season for her club. She's the team's leading goal scorer with five goals, and her recent tally against Houston Dash is a top-tier finish and team of the week worthy.

Forward: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

At this point in her NWSL career, Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga is an automatic goal. She scored her ninth goal of the season, and while she trails Golden Boot leader Esther Gonzalez (10) by one, with goal scoring like this, it looks like Chawinga will be in contention for individual accolades down the stretch of the season.

Forward: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

In a celebration of returns over the weekend, there might not have been a better welcome back story than Trinity Rodman. After a nearly four-month-long absence, Rodman subbed into the game with just 14 minutes left in regulation to provide a spark and then went on to score the game-winning goal. More than the three points to launch the Spirit into third place in the standings was the emotions expressed by the team in celebration, and by Rodman, who had to work away from the team to rehab her back.

"I was doing a lot of work behind the scenes by myself. I was getting fit, obviously, not in a team environment, which was kind of difficult to replicate as best I could by myself," Rodman said after the game. "But yeah, I was working a lot on my endurance. I was working a lot on getting my back to work the way that it should, and kind of tweaking certain things in the way that I moved. So, yeah, feels great to be back."

Coach: Adrian Gonzalez (Washington Spirit)

Adrian Gonzalez was first introduced as interim head coach of the Spirit last year, then Jonatan Giraldez took over midseason, and now Giraldez has departed to coach OL Lyonnes. Gonzalez was tabbed once again to lead the Spirit for the remainder of the season, and his tenure kicked in just before the international break. Now the band is all back together, with Rodman among others making returns to the roster, and Gonzalez has everyone clicking to start the second half of the season.

Honorary Captain: Rachel Kundananji (Bay FC)

Zambia international Racheal Kundananji provided the assist on Penelope Hocking's goal for her third assist of the season. It's just one of the ways the attacker is showing up on the scoresheet this year for Bay FC. Despite relentless performances, she only has one goal this season on 38 shots, but it hasn't slowed down her efforts.

"I will always love watching Racheal Kundananji," said Jen Beattie on Attacking Third. "She was causing chaos in that front line, just couldn't get her goal, right? Had multiple chances; she had both posts, but it was when she hit the post for the second time, smiled, and did a forward roll, and I just thought. 'That's someone who enjoys their football,' leads by example, works so incredibly hard, she's my captain of the week."