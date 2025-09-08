The 2025 NWSL regular season is entering its final quarter, with just seven match weeks remaining. Time is getting shorter for teams in the playoff push. Week 19 provided us with numerous examples of league parity, as bottom-table teams secured wins and stole points from clubs in the upper half of the standings. Momentum has shifted, and that's due to standout performances across the league, which means it's time to roll out another team of the week.

After weekly fixtures across the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. If you're keeping track of who has been on our past lineups, make sure to look back at our team selections from week 18.

Week 19 will be here before you know it, and fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell ( Houston Dash )



Another week has gone by where goalkeepers gave epic performances with highlight saves and penalty stops, but this week's honors go to Jane Campbell. The long-time Dash keeper had split time in goal with Abby Smith this season, but a clean sheet against San Diego showed why she's been Houston's starting keeper for years now.

Defender: Bruninha (Gotham FC)

It's a second consecutive week where Brazilian international Bruninha gets team of the week honors. She and rookie Lily Reale are quietly becoming Gotham's rising fullback duo. The outside back is covering tons of ground from the backline and getting involved in attacks for Gotham FC down the stretch of the season. She led defenders in duels (11) against Angel City FC.

"She's just got rizz, she's a cheat code," said Attacking Third analyst Satara Murray. "She's out here megging people left, right, and center. So, I'm sitting there thinking, 'Ok, she's doing this as a fullback?' I'm here for it."

Defender: Sam Staab (Chicago Stars FC)

Centerback Sam Staab recorded some history when she scored the first goal in the Stars' new home field at Northwestern Medical Field at Martin Stadium.

Defender: Esme Morgan ( Washington Spirit )

Even when the Washington Spirit have to manage minutes to players with a heavy match load, the backline has someone step up, and week 19 was defender Esme Morgan. The England international helped the club maintain a clean sheet against Seattle Reign

"She's just someone who is very consistent ... I love a defender that can just keep it simple, put somebody on their behind a time or two, and just wins their challenges, and that's what Esme did in my opinion for 90 minutes," Murray said on Morgan's Week 19 performance.

Defender: Paige Nielsen (Houston Dash)



Multiple Houston Dash players have found their way on our weekly honor roll, and this time it is defender Paige Nielsen who is cracking the list. The centerback strung together consistent performances and literally put her body on the line the help keep a clean sheet against San Diego in week 19.

"In her last four starts, she's had 25 clearances, 10 interceptions, she's scored a goal, and today once again she showed she can step up and lock things down back there," Christine Cupo said on Attacking Third.

Midfielder: Jaelin Howell (Gotham FC)

Holding midfielders who can disrupt and score bangers? That must be Gotham FC's Jaelin Howell. The club is finally picking up wins at a crucial time, and Howell's crossbar rattler from just outside the box felt like a definitive moment for the squad in the quest for another playoff spot.

Midfielder: Julia Grosso (Chicago Stars FC)

Chicago Stars midfielder Julia Grosso can check an assist, a goal, and now team of the week honors off her week 19 checklist. The Canadian international was a connective collaborator for Chicago against Orlando, and her cut and shoot moves in the box helped inflate Chicago's lead over Orlando.

Midfielder: Leicy Santos (Washington Spirit)

The Colombian international has had to manage a heavy match load this year between responsibilities for club and country, but the timing couldn't be better for the midfielder's return to the starting lineup. She delivered an absolute lob for Rodman's opening goal.

Forward: Temwa Chawinga ( Kansas City Current )

Kansas City Current striker Temwa Chawinga needs little space or time to make an impact. Chances are, if she gets on the ball, it's bad news for defenders. She scored her 12th goal of the season, and the tally takes the lead in the golden boot race, and keeps the MVP chatter buzzing.

Forward: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Getting one of the best forwards back in time for the second half of a season is one thing, and getting Trinity Rodman back is an entirely different thing altogether. The winger is getting more comfortable in her increased minutes following a back injury, and scoring a brace isn't a bad outing.

Forward: Ludmila (Chicago Stars FC)

Fresh off getting player of the month honors for August, all eyes are right back on Brazilian international Ludmila for September. She scored her 10th goal of the season and is keeping the NWSL Golden Boot race interesting.

Coach: Fabrice Gautrat (Houston Dash)

Maybe it was the midseason break, maybe it's the Houston heat; either way, the Houston Dash are not a team you want to go up against if you're in a postseason hunt right now. Head coach Fabrice Gautrat has his team playing as a collective, and their six-game unbeaten streak is nothing to scoff at.

Honorary Captain: Alex Morgan

Some players are here for the moment, and others are here for an eternity. Whether it was on the pitch or off of it, Alex Morgan was and is a force to be reckoned with. Congrats on having No. 13 retired by San Diego Wave FC, and thanks for changing the game forever.