The 2025 NWSL regular season returned after a brief pause for the international window, and week 11 action was worth the wait. There were nail-biting late-game winners, career milestones, and playoff contenders reminding everyone why they're elite. In between, there were standout performances, and that means Attacking Third's team of the week is back

After weekly fixtures throughout the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI and a coach based on standout performances across the weekend. As the halfway point of the season approaches, it should be unsurprising that players from certain top clubs make some repeat appearances as they are leaders in the upper half of the table for a reason.

That doesn't mean there aren't players from lower table teams. Angel City are represented after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Chicago Stars FC. There are also plenty of debuts on our team of the week, including the coach, so if you're keeping tabs on who has cracked our past lineups, be sure to reference the week 10 Best XI.

There's plenty to look forward to in week 12, and fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC)

The goalkeeper leads American goalkeepers in the league through 10 games in save percentage (74.4%), goals against (10), crosses faced (198), and crosses claimed (12). Like USWNT head coach Emma Hayes says, "the data don't lie," and Dickey came up with a massive save against a difficult San Diego side.

Defender: Rebeca Bernal (Washington Spirit)

The Mexican international has been doing it all for the Washington Spirit and doing so across lines. When needed, Rebeca Bernal has filled in as a defensive midfielder or center back for the Spirit, and this week, Bernal was smashing the brakes on attackers from the backline. Wherever she is, she's filling in with all the energy, according to Spirit teammate Esme Morgan.

"She's such a strong defender. She loves going and winning aerial balls from long goal kicks, you kinda see the ball coming into the air and you know Rebe is going to come flying through to win it," Morgan told Attacking Third after the game. "She loves flinging herself in front of the ball for blocks and making strong tackles. I feel like she's a really secure presence there."

Defender: Ellie Jean (Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville are another step closer to reaching their goal of a playoff spot, but they'll have to stay consistent, and they can do it with experienced players like Ellie Jean in the lineup. The veteran centerback came up big when she helped shut down attacks and delivered on offense with a goal.

Defender: Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit)

Mark it down as a third consecutive appearance for Casey Krueger on our team of the week. Whether the veteran defender is tracking down opposing transitional play, scoring goals, or delivering dimes, she cannot be denied the praise she has earned thus far.

Defender: M.A. Vignola (Angel City FC)

A force to be reckoned with on Angel City's backline, M.A. Vignola defends with intelligence and attacks with vision. It was on full display during week 11 whenever she won back possession and scored the equalizer for the home side.

Midfielder: Narumi Miura (Washington Spirit)

Narumi Miura is back in our Best XI in several weeks, and it's with a purpose. The Japanese international led the midfield in total touches (59), led the team in chances created (three), and notched an assist on Gift Monday's goal. The Spirit have had to rotate some things in the middle third as they balance lots of injuries across the roster, but she has been the constant.

Midfielder: Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC)

Scored her first NWSL goal in an impactful way and earned her way on our team of the week. Sally Menti was a brilliant addition to the midfield on the road against a tough opponent. Second on the team in recoveries (seven), it was what she did with the ball after receiving it.

Midfielder: Vanessa DiBernardo (Kansas City Current)

Naturally, folks will be fixated on the own goal in the 101st minute of the game, but actively ignoring Vanessa DiBernardo's efforts for the first 100 minutes of the match is pretty representative of the lack of individual recognition throughout her career. Not this week and not by us, she's on our Best XI after doing much of the hard work on and off the ball that doesn't show up on the scoresheet, while becoming the fifth player in NWSL history to reach 200 regular-season appearances.

Forward: Gift Monday (Washington Spirit)

The Nigerian international scored her fourth goal of the season during a game that felt pretty end-to-end during some stretches. Gift Monday has been a major bright spot for the Spirit as they rotate players to manage their carousel of injuries. Her movement inside the box was as impressive as her efforts to redirect the ball on a diving header into goal.

Forward: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

The reigning NWSL Golden Boot winner is back in the mix of this year's race. Temwa Chawinga's game winner came just 11 minutes into a rainy match against Gotham FC. Chawinga's a complete master of timing and movement, and if she's just slightly ahead of her line of defenders, it's already too late.

Forward: Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current)

Fresh off another U.S. women's national team camp, Michelle Cooper is back and as dangerous as ever. Kansas City's press is effective and clinical, and the young forward showed no fear getting the opening goal just three minutes into the game.

Coach: Laura Harvey (Seattle Reign FC)

Came out the winner in a tactical masterclass against San Diego and became the first coach in NWSL history to reach the 250-match milestone at the helm. She's the only coach in league history to surpass 200, and we'll be on the lookout for more.

Captain: Savy King (Angel City FC)

Defender Savy King was back at BMO Stadium following her successful emergency heart surgery. Her presence during the game was a simple reminder that some things are bigger than soccer, and the league is a better, stronger place with her in it.