There are just nine weeks left in the 2025 NWSL regular season, and individual performances are heating up. Week 17 matches finally gave us more wins than draws, but there was still plenty of chaos. With several teams in the hunt for playoffs, there are definitive game-changers worthy of cracking our NWSL Team of the Week.

After weekly fixtures across the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend.

Let's break down the standout performers who defined NWSL's triumphant return. Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Hannah Seabert (Angel City FC)



A second consecutive clean sheet for Hannah Seabert means first-time best XI honors for the goalkeeper. Two shutouts across two starts for Anderson helped tip the scales for an Angel City victory, with four saves and 20 crosses faced.

Defender: Sam Staab (Chicago Stars FC)

Conceding three goals in a game is not quite the defensive stat a backline would want to pride itself on, but Chicago's effort to squeeze out results is a full team effort. Sam Staab was a massive part of the Stars' three-goal comeback with two assists to Ludmila.

Defender: Kate Del Fava ( Utah Royals )

The center back is making things difficult for opposing teams and turning Utah into a tough opponent. Helped limit Gotham FC's golden boot contender Esther Gonzalez and secure another clean sheet for the Royals.

Defender: Ellie Wheeler ( Kansas City Current )

In a week where defense across the league was questionable, it should be no surprise that a goalscoring defender made the cut. Kansas City Current are a constant threat with golden boot leader Temwa Chawinga, but now they've got defenders racking up goals, too. Wheeler's heads-up darting run off a set piece and calling her shot was too good to leave out of our best XI.

Defender: Sofia Huerta ( Seattle Reign )



Defenders stepping up on offense is the theme out of week 17, and that includes Reign's fullback Sofia Huerta. The longtime outside back set a new league assist record with her 32nd assist, and did it as a third center back, as Seattle head coach Laura Harvey had the team operate out of a three-player back.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune ( Washington Spirit )

The Washington Spirit are getting back plenty of players at the right time. Midfielder Croix Bethune worked her way onto the pitch ahead of the league's mid-season break and is making an impact. Bethune scored her first goal since returning from an eight-month injury.

Midfielder: Taylor Flint (Racing Louisville)

Taylor Flint is hard to miss on the pitch, and it's not just because of her six-foot frame. The Louisville central midfielder is doing it all when it comes to aerial duels, interceptions, and tackles won, but she's been crucial in setting and controlling tempo for the team, and it's paid off against a quality opponent in week 17.

"When San Diego did go in transition, I thought there were a number of times where she just, like, shepherded it into a situation where there were numbers. So, I think Taylor Flint had, yet again, a really good game," analyst Jordan Angeli said on Attacking Third.

Midfielder: Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current)

Another week and another best XI honor for 19-year-old midfielder Claire Hutton. She put on a clinic when going up against one of the more in-form midfields this season, against Thorns players Sam Coffey and Hina Sugita.

"A beast in that game [against Portland]. Last year, she was defensively so good, but she lacked that calmness when she got on the ball. And it feels like she has now brought these two pieces together," Angeli explained.

Forward: Ludmila (Seattle Reign FC)

The Chicago Stars are unbeaten in four games, and out of week 17, it's thanks to a bonkers performance by Brazilian international Ludmila. Not only were the Stars down three goals, but the forward came in off the bench and scored a hat trick in 10 minutes, a record for fastest three goals scored in NWSL history.

Forward: Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC)

Angel City hadn't had a win since May 9, and that finally changed thanks to a clinical finish by forward Alyssa Thompson. The striker sliced and diced inside the box and then hammered home the goal for the game winner.

Forward: Rachael Kundananji (Bay FC)

There might not be anyone who works harder than Bay FC's Rachael Kundananji. She's second in the league and leads the team in total shots (58), but only had one goal to show for it. She added another during Bay FC's historic game at Oracle Park.

Coach: Bev Yanez (Racing Louisville)

This isn't the first time Racing Louisville head coach Bev Yanez cracked out best XI, and if the club keeps winning, it won't be her last. Louisville's year two under Yanez has felt different all season, and with the playoffs within reach, something special could be brewing.

Honorary Captain: Bay FC ownership group

Being part of an attendance record in 2024 during your inaugural season and following it up with a new one in 2025? Big ambitions. Former players and now club founders, Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton, Leslie Osborn, and Aly Wagner, always saw the vision in the Bay and brought it to life alongside 40,091 others at Oracle Park.