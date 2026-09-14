Don't blink or you'll miss the best part of the 2026 NWSL regular season. There are just two months remaining for teams to battle for playoff spots, or to play spoiler, and that means opportunities for players to step up. It's the perfect time to honor those performances in Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week honors.

We're having a blast keeping the tradition going for a second year. So, after weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select players, a head coach, and honorary captain based on weekend performances.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

At this point in the season, trying to narrow down eleven pro athletes for team of the week honors feels like an impossible task. Even with teams who are not in playoff contention or inching towards elimination, there are still players who are coming up with game-changing moments.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Cosette Morche (Orlando Pride)

Changes for Orlando now include a shift in goalkeeper. Following a loan for former starting keeper Anna Moorehouse, Cosette Morche stepped up with big saves to keep the Pride in playoff contention.

Defender: Guro Reiten (Gotham FC)

Gotham FC got back on the right track, towards the NWSL Shield, with this goal by defender Guro Reiten. Her score makes her the first Norwegian to score in NWSL.

Defender: Bianca St. Georges (Boston Legacy)

Boston Legacy has had more lows than highs this season, but just because they're longshots for the playoffs doesn't mean they can't make a statement from time to time. Over the weekend captain Bianca St. Georges led the squad to a big result over Washington Spirit and helped limit Trinity Rodman in attack. She led the team in total touches (62) and tackles (six).

Defender: Sofia Huerta (Seattle Reign FC)

Seattle Reign has eleven different players on the scoresheet this season, including three defenders. This week's honors go to right back Sofia Huerta. She stepped up and converted a penalty against Bay FC.

Defender: Taylor Wood (Chicago Stars FC)

It's the little things that matter when you're on a team that has nothing to lose and everything to gain. Chicago can finally celebrate with a draw, thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer by Taylor Wood. The goal was her first NWSL career goal.

Midfielder: Lindsey Heaps (Denver Summit)

Denver Summit midfielder Lindsey Heaps joined the team midseason and now she has her first club goal. A true welcome back moment for the veteran player, her previous goal in NWSL was in October 2021 for the Thorns.

Midfielder: Mina Tanaka (Utah Royals)

Not sure there is a more consistent and complete player in the league than Utah Royals Mina Tanaka. She's back on our team of the week with her game winner against Houston Dash.

Midfielder: Gia Corley (San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego Wave FC could be getting key pieces back at the right time. First Kenza Dali has returned, now Gia Corley is back in the mix. After injuries kept her sidelined earlier in the season, she's back on the pitch and scoring goals.

Forward: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

The most electric player in the league is keeping the golden boot race honest with 16 goals scored this season. Barbra Banda netted two goals against Kansas City, including a candidate for goal of the year.

Forward: Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

North Carolina Courage may have dropped points, but thankfully there's forward Ashley Sanchez. She isn't making the golden boot race easy, she scored her 19th goal of the season with a world-class curler.

Forward: Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego's young players are stepping up week to week and forward Melanie Barcenas is no stranger to highlight-reel goals. She provided a game winner against North Carolina Courage.

Coach: Yolanda Thomas (Orlando Pride)

There have been plenty of late-season coaching dismissals this year, and for some clubs, there just hasn't been that "coaching bump" that they were hoping for. That's not the case for Orlando Pride and interim head coach Yolanda Thomas. She has the team picking up results, Barbra Banda back to scoring goals, and belief that the Pride can make a postseason push.

Honorary captain: Sam Staab (Chicago Stars FC)

Between injuries, player benchings, or even maternity leave, the leadership core for Chicago Stars FC this season has been one by committee. The captain's armband has been shared, from Alyssa Naeher, to first-year Stars FC player Briana Pinto. Defender Sam Staab has also been among the core, and helped secure a big draw on the road, Chicago's second of the season.