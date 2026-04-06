The international break is coming just a few weeks into the 2026 NWSL regular season, but plenty of players across the league made statements with individual performances before departing for national team duty.

That means it's time for Attacking Third's team of the week. It's not easy to take a 16-team league, comprised of over 400 players, and narrow things down to eleven players, but that doesn't stop us.

After weekly fixtures across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. Here you'll find a mix of highlights of plays, analysis from our experts, and some official Opta stats for you to enjoy.

If you're keeping track of who made past lineups, check out our previous team of the week.

Now onto the team of the week:

Goalkeeper: Abby Smith (Denver Summit FC)



If Denver is Summit FC, goalkeeper Abby Smith is the whole damn mountain. The goalkeeper made a massive save to keep things scoreless against Seattle, and now leads the league in saves (23) and co-leads in clean sheets (three).

Defender: Janine Sonis (Denver Summit FC)

Eventually, Denver Summit will have to shift draws into wins, but for now, we're enjoying their strong defensive shifts. Outside back Janine Sonis is back on our team of the week with her repeated efforts to engage in offensive plays and shut down attacks. She led the team in total touches (93), chances created (three), and recoveries (10).

Defender: Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC)

There are no longer questions about who is holding things down for San Diego's backline, thanks to Kennedy Wesley. The centerback is proving she's a key component of the Wave's spine up the pitch, and she even took a bit of punishment over the weekend. She led the team in fouls suffered (five) and winning free kicks, helping the group control a close game against Boston.

Defender: Sarah Gorden (Angel City FC)

Angel City centerback Sarah Gorden was back in the starting lineup after missing a couple of games for player rotation and reminded everyone why she's a lockdown defender. It's not an easy task to limit Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda, and yet somehow it looked that way. She led the team in total touches (91) and clearances (six), all while making shot-taking difficult for the opposition.

Defender: Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit)

Despite a scary moment when two teammates collided, Tara Rudd briefly walked away bloodied and returned with a headbandage to help secure the Washington Spirit's first win of the season. Rudd led the team in clearances (four) and was in the mix shutting down plays, going up for headers, and getting shots on target. A hard-fought victory and a place earned on the team of the week.

Midfielder: Hayley McCutcheon (Orlando Pride)

Sometimes when the goals aren't coming, your reliable, veteran, deep-lying midfielder just has to put her boot through the ball, and everything will be ok. That's Orlando Pride's Hayley McCutcheon, who scored not one, but two goals, including the game winner.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current)

Temwa Chawinga's return to play came with plenty of celebration for Kansas City and neutrals alike. But it was this attacking sequence started by Croix Bethune that earned her a place on the team of the week. A massive lob to switch the build-up in play and helped snap a three-game losing streak.

Midfielder: Manaka Matsukubo (North Carolina Courage)

There's nothing worse than a visiting team coming into your house and stealing all the momentum to start the game. Thankfully for the North Carolina Courage, Manaka Matsukubo was there to nail an equalizer and steal back the home-field advantage for a bit.

Forward: Kiki Van Zanten (Houston Dash)

There's no comeback player of the year or most improved player of the year award in NWSL (yet), but if there were, Kiki Van Zanten would be getting early praise for it. She scored two goals for Houston in their win over Louisville, but what was more impressive was how quickly she got two shots off in the same play. If it doesn't go in with your right foot, there's always the left foot.

Forward: Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current)

Kansas City may have missed Temwa Chawinga to start the season, but the home crowd really missed celebrating Michelle Cooper's goals at CPKC Stadium, her first since June 2025. Cooper is the key to unlocking the Current's attack at times, and other times, she can just create her own shot.

Forward: Ludmila (San Diego Wave)

Brazilian international Ludmila was one of San Diego's big offseason signings, and she finally has her first goal. She got on the end of a long ball and made her shot count from a difficult angle. As if this Wave team needed more attacking weapons, watch out.

Coach: Seb Hines (Orlando Pride)

Undefeated in four games and heading into the international break on a win, head coach Seb Hines has his team in a solid position and eager for more success. The break is coming at a good time for the Pride to allow some extra rest for Marta, and everyone is hopeful for a not-so-serious injury update on Jacqueline Ovalle. In the meantime, Hines and his crew can manage the next steps when the international break is over.

Honorary captain: Spirit medical staff

A scary head-to-head collision on the pitch between teammates Tara Rudd and Lucia Di Guglielmo led to a concussion substitution for Di Guglielmo and some head bandages for Rudd. Swift reaction bythe medical staff came to the aid, and we honor their efforts with a spot on our team of the week.