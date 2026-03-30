The 2026 NWSL regular season is in full swing, and plenty of clubs got an early taste of midweek action ahead of a brand new month. While some clubs are just a few games into their season, players are already making a case for themselves with standout performances. That means the Attacking Third team of the week is officially back.

During the 2025 season, we launched our inaugural team of the week campaign from week one through the NWSL Championship, and we're running it back for 2026.

Now we're keeping the tradition going. After weekly fixtures across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. If you're keeping track of who made past lineups, check out week one and week two.

Here's who made the latest Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Angelina Anderson (Angel City)



Angel City are on fire to start the season, and goalkeeper Angelina Anderson is getting into the action. She stood tall on 14 shots against and faced 17 crosses against the Houston Dash and came up with a huge save near the top post.

Defender: Janine Sonis (Denver Summit FC)

Denver Summit is proving early this season that they want to make a statement as an expansion side. They're stealing points from top teams in the league, setting major attendance records, and doing so with the help of league veterans like outside back Janine Sonis.

"I feel like one of the things that we said going into that game was that the outside backs for Denver were gonna have to do double duty," said Attacking Third analyst Lori Lindsey.

"Because they go forward a lot as part of their attack, specifically Sonis, but she was also going to have to turn back around and do the defensive work against Trinity Rodman or [Rosemonde] Kouassi, or whoever was playing against her right in that moment. And thought she held her own, was excellent, and one of the reasons why this team is soaring is because of her experience."

Defender: Phoebe McClernon (Seattle Reign FC)

Seattle Reign are finally putting the attacking pieces back together that were missing last season, but that doesn't mean they're losing any of their defensive identity anytime soon. Centerback Phoebe McClernon is back with her second appearance on the team of the week in four games for the Reign. The defender led the team in clearances (five) against Racing Louisville.

"Big turnaround for them, I think, after that, what they would say, probably is, was one of the most underwhelming performances [against Portland]. But then two shutouts and no Jordyn Bugg, who has been out, and it will still be out for a little bit longer, I believe. So McClernon is holding down, helping shut things down on that back line," said Lindsey.

Defender: Jess Carter (Gotham FC)

Gotham FC is still figuring things out in the attacking third, and in the meantime, the defense is delivering a massive effort to help the team scrape together points. England international Jess Carter earns a place on the team of the week for a standout performance against Orlando Pride, and for keeping striker Barbra Banda off the scoresheet.

Defender: Savy King (Angel City)

After a medical episode on the pitch last year, defender Savy King is back for Angel City and is shattering comeback storylines. The centerback required immediate heart surgery following a cardiac arrest, and a long rehab, and now King is back on the pitch and on our team of the week. She made her second consecutive start for the club and led the team in clearances (six) against the Houston Dash.

Midfielder: Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC)

The Seattle Reign are off to a much better start than they were last season, and a big part of that is keeping the midfield a tough place for opponents. Midfielder Sam Meza was pulling the strings against Racing Louisville and picked up an assist on the opening goal for the Reign.

Midfielder: Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC)

Picking up right where she left off last season, midfielder Olivia Moultrie is the spark plug of the Portland Thorns' midfield. When she's not weaving through defenders, she's taking on the pressure and converting penalties. She reached a landmark, becoming the youngest player to score 20 career goals with her latest goal.

Midfielder: Dorian Bailey (Bay FC)

There's not enough being said about Bay FC's positive start to the season, and midfielder Dorian Bailey is commanding that attention from everyone now. Calm, collected, and clutch, she nailed her header perfectly to put the game away on the road in North Carolina early.

Forward: Sveindis Jónsdóttir (Angel City)

Angel City are flying high at the moment, and it's a huge thanks to forward Sveindis Jonsdottir. The Icelandic international is cooler than a harsh winter. She started an offensive sequence on a sideline throw-in and was there to finish it at the end.

Forward: Nérilia Mondésir (Seattle Reign)

The biggest difference between last season's Seattle Reign and this year's version is that the team is scoring goals. Not just any goals, either, but thread-the-needle clinical surgeon-type goals. Haitian international Nerilia Mondesir didn't let her eyes get too big or the goal too small with her game-winner against Racing Louisville.

Forward: Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns)

Don't let them tell you that you can't get posterized in soccer because that just means they don't know ball or Reilyn Turner. The Portland Thorns forward showed off her positional awareness and hops when she went up against a defender and a goalkeeper to execute her header on goal.

Coach: Alex Strauss (Angel City)

Following a mid-season arrival with Angel City last year, head coach Alex Strauss has the club looking like the hottest team in the league right now. The team is scoring goals, leading the league in wins, and he's making tough decisions when rotating players. This is his second time on the team of the week, and if the team keeps performing this way, it won't be his last.

Honorary captain: Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC)

A player with style both on and off the pitch, France international Kenza Dali was simply too good to leave off this week's best team. Capable of creating her own shot from distance and setting up others from deep-lying positions, Dali is very clearly the glue for head coach Jonas Eidevall's Wave FC.