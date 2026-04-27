The 2026 NWSL regular season returned with plenty of action following a brief international break. Some clubs will be hitting the quarter mark of the schedule sooner than others, and it feels like the right time for players to truly shake off any preseason rust and make a statement in games moving forward.

It's also the right time to welcome back Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week.

Back for a second season, we're keeping the trend going. After weekly fixtures across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, along with analysis from our pundits and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who made past lineups, check out our previous edition.

Here's who made the latest Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Jordyn Bloomer (Racing Louisville FC)



Everyone has been waiting for Racing Louisville to show they're gonna demand more from themselves after making the playoffs last year. Having a goalkeeper make big saves is also very helpful, especially if that goalkeeper has both the skill and swagger of Jordyn Bloomer.

Defender: Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego Wave)

Sometimes rookie defenders get rude awakenings in NWSL, but San Diego's Mimi Van Zanten is showing why she's up for the challenge. Not afraid to shut things down in one-on-one scenarios or get involved in an attack. She led the team in interceptions (three), tackles (three), and duels (nine) against Denver Summit.

Defender: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

The Washington Spirit defensive line has had to make some adjustments this season, but it's helpful when there are familiar faces on the backline. Centerback Esme Morgan can either make the big pass or win the interception to make the difference in the game. This week it was helping maintain a clean sheet.

"I want to give credit to Esme Morgan. I think she's also one of those very underrated players that never too flashy, always has kind of fairly quiet games, but is so underratedly consistent for the spirit side, and is very comfortable now in the NWSL," said CBS Sports analyst Darian Jenkins.

Defender: Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave)

If you were unfamiliar with Kennedy Wesley before, you can go ahead and get really familiar now. The Wave FC centerback is not only aiding the team in possession and connecting, but she's getting on the scoresheet now too.

Defender: Lauren Milliet (Racing Louisville FC)

Sometimes it really is just about scoring more goals than the other team, and thank goodness for Louisville, the defenders put their scoring boots on. Fullback Lauren Milliet came up huge with not one, but two goals, including this banger from distance.

Midfielder: Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC)

Nothing says taking control of a game more than starting a scoring sequence and then finishing it. Rose Lavelle riding the momentum of her big performances against Japan during the international window and generating attack for Gotham now. Couldn't come at a better time for the group.

Midfielder: Lia Godfrey (San Diego Wave FC)

Another big week for Wave FC rookie Lia Godfrey. Scored a goal and assisted on another during San Diego's three-goal, second-half comeback against Denver Summit.

Midfielder: Leicy Santos (Washington Spirit)

What's better than scoring one goal is scoring two of them and midfielder Leicy Santos made it look easy with the Washington Spirit.

Forward: Melissa Kossler (Denver Summit)

The German international is officially a problem for opposing teams. She scored her fourth goal of the season and is firmly in the Golden Boot race, just one behind Orlando's Barbra Banda.

Forward: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

The Washington Spirit are getting into the final third and making nothing out of nothing. Trinity Rodman's goal showed that sometimes it's about working with what you're given. Can't coach presence of mind.

Forward: Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns)

The U.S. women's national team forward and face of Portland Thorns is officially back. Sophia Wilson scored her first goal in 540 days and just weeks back from maternity leave. The stoppage time was the perfect ending to a weekend slate of games.

Coach: Jimmy Coenraets (Utah Royals)

This is not the Utah Royals of the past two seasons. Head coach Jimmy Coenraets has the roster playing with confidence and belief. The club is off to its best start in the league following its reintroduction into the league two years ago and picked up its third win and is unbeaten in the last four games.

Honorary captain: Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign)

An iconic player and NWSL veteran, Jess Fishlock is only one of three inaugural players still active in the league. A member of Seattle Reign since the NWSL began, the Welsh international recently announced her retirement following the 2026 season. She unfortunately left Sunday's match with an injury, and everyone remains hopeful she can bounce back.