Every week matters in the 2026 NWSL regular season, even as the year heads into the final stretch. With just two matches remaining, players are still finding ways to leave their mark on games. That means it's time to give out Attacking Third Team of the Week honors.

After weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select players, a head coach, and an honorary captain based on weekend performances.

With the longest season in NWSL history, a 30-match schedule per team, selecting 11 players each week is never easy. Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Sandra Paños (San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego Wave is in standout form with the playoffs ahead, and part of that is because they've cemented their goalkeeper position. The club settled on a crucial position after rotating Luisa Agudelo, Leah Freeman, and Didi Haracic, bringing in Sandra Paños midseason from Club América. She faced 23 crosses and 13 shots, and made three saves against North Carolina for another standout performance and three more points in the NWSL Shield race.

Defender: Sofia Huerta (Seattle Reign FC)

When your team is hovering just under the playoff line, every game is a must-win. Outside back Sofia Huerta added to her all-time assist record (35) by setting up an insurance goal for Nerilia Mondesir.

Defender: Gabrielle Robinson (Kansas City Current)

The Kansas City Current are surging at the right time, and that includes underrated backline efforts. This week, Gabrielle Robinson gets the honors for a reliable shift at centerback, where she led the team in clearances (five) and co-led in interceptions (two), helping the team earn a clean sheet against Utah Royals.

Defender: Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego Wave FC)



Welcome back to the team of the week, Mimi Van Zanten. The rookie outside back has racked up consistent starts all season, and her shift over the weekend against North Carolina was no exception. Whether it's getting more involved up the pitch in attack or tracking back in recovery, Van Zanten stands out. She led the team in tackles (six) and the backline in recoveries (seven).

Defender: Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit)

Washington Spirit's Gabrielle Carle made a massive impact in a heavyweight battle against Gotham FC over the weekend. She helped keep a clean sheet and led the team in touches (62), tackles (five), and duels (11). The win clinched a playoff spot for the Spirit and keeps them in contention for the NWSL Shield.

Midfielder: Melissa Bethi (Washington Spirit)

Algerian international midfielder Melissa Bethi was a game-changer in the second half of an important game with playoff implications. She delivered the game-winning assist to Lucia Di Guglielmo.

Midfielder: Ally Sentnor (Angel City FC)

If there's a goal from distance, there's a chance that Ally Sentnor is behind it. Over the weekend, she delivered a dagger into Denver Summit's playoff hopes with a game-winning goal.

Midfielder: Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego Wave FC midfielder Kenza Dali is a glue player for the team this year. The Wave are far better with her on the pitch than without, and her efforts to build up play on Melanie Barcenas' goal are why she is such an important player.

Forward: Maddie Mercado (Seattle Reign FC)

Three big points are easy to get when Seattle Reign's Maddie Mercado steps onto the pitch and scores two goals. Her clinical finish on a long lob from Jess Fishlock earns her a spot on the team of the week.

Forward: Haley Hopkins (Kansas City Current)

There might not be a player more clutch for her team than Haley Hopkins is for the Kansas City Current. She's scored six goals in three games, including a brace against Utah Royals over the weekend.

Forward: Trinity Byars (San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego aren't just putting the ball in the back of the net; they're scoring beautiful goals, from Melanie Barcenas' rocket to Trinity Byars' crafty game-winning chip.

Coach: Adrian Gonzalez (Washington Spirit)

With a win that clinched a playoff spot and kept Washington Spirit alive in the NWSL Shield race, coach of the week honors go to Adrian Gonzalez. A spectacularly executed game plan to stay compact against Gotham, manage minutes for Leicy Santos' return, and adjust with a sub for Bethi is just icing on the cake.

Honorary captain: Lucia Di Guglielmo (Washington Spirit)

Congratulations to Lucia Di Guglielmo on nabbing the game-winner and scoring her first-ever NWSL goal. The Italian international joined the Spirit in the offseason.