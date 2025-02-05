The National Women's Soccer League must create a $5 million restitution fund for players who experienced abuse following a years-long investigation led by three Attorneys general, the NWSL Players Association, alongside Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (District of Columbia), Attorney General Kwame Raoul (Illinois), Attorney General Letitia James (New York), and the NWSL announced on Wednesday. The settlement comes after a nearly three-year process.

Why is this settlement happening?

In 2021, reports detailed accounts of abuse and sexual coercion across team environments. NWSL players, present and former, continued to come forward and speak out about multiple types of abuse they experienced while playing professionally. The allegations led to multiple investigations, separately commissioned by U.S. Soccer (led by former Attorney General Sally Yates), and a joint team investigation by NWSL and the NWSL PA.

"This settlement not only acknowledges those failures but, for the first time, establishes enforcement mechanisms under the law to hold NWSL accountable and to prevent future harm. We appreciate Attorneys General Brian L. Schwalb, Letitia James, and Kwame Raoul for their commitment to standing with Players and to bringing the power of their offices to bear on enforcing the recommendations of our Joint Investigation. Accountability is not a one-time event-it is an ongoing commitment that never ends. The NWSLPA will continue to ensure that this league never again prioritizes silence over safety," said NWSL PA Executive Director Meghann Burke.

What comes next

Following the findings of the investigations in 2022, the trio of Attorney Generals conducted a joint investigation that fought further violations of players' fundamental rights. Along with establishing the restitution fund, the Office of Attorneys General (OAG) has also outlined further next steps for the league to follow as safety protocols for players.

"For too long, the hardworking and talented women of the National Women's Soccer League were forced to endure an unacceptable culture of abuse, harassment, and retaliation," said Attorney General James. "This settlement sends a clear message

that such misconduct will not be tolerated and ensures players receive the compensation and protections they deserve. Every athlete should be able to compete in a safe, supportive environment, and I thank the brave individuals who came forward to

share their experiences."

Along with creating a $5 million restitution fund for impacted players, moving forward the OAG requires the league to implement policy changes and protocols for player protection with oversight from the OAG.

Next steps required by the league include:

Rigorous vetting of prospective coaches, general managers, athletic trainers, and player safety officers



Multiple mechanisms for players to report misconduct



Prohibiting coaches from having exclusive control over player housing or medical decisions



A policy that teams may not investigate themselves regarding coach misconduct and player safety



Establish a league safety officer



Requiring teams to employ dedicated HR personnel and at least one mental health professional



Annual training for all players and staff on how to prevent bullying, harassment, sexual misconduct, racism, and retaliation, and the reporting mechanisms available to players.



Providing the Attorneys General with the results of annual, anonymous player surveys of coach conduct and team culture



As the settlement requires the NWSL to create a $5 million restitution fund for impacted players, former U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones will aid and administer the fund. Any unclaimed funds after 180 days will be donated to the NWSLPA's emergency and charitable fund. The NWSL also faces $2 million in penalties if it defaults on any terms of the agreement.

"We remain grateful to the many brave individuals who came forward to share their experiences, which has informed our approach to systemic reform. The NWSL is proud of the work we have done, in partnership with the NWSL Players Association, to set the standard for professional sports leagues," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman

"We have worked collaboratively with the NWSLPA and the attorneys general to add greater strength to the programmatic changes we adopted in 2023 in light of the joint investigative reports, and we look forward to supporting the administrator in distributing the Players' Restitution Fund."

Additionally, the NWSL is required to submit bi-annual reports to the OAG for the next three years, detailing the implementation of the settlement terms, compliance with the intended protocol changes, and a compilation of any complaints alleging misconduct involving player or staff safety. The settlement does not preclude individual players from pursuing private legal actions against the NWSL or its teams.

The OAG also directed NWSL to provide unlimited free and confidential counseling services to all players via contracted clinical therapists and guarantee 80% insurance coverage for mental health services. Every NWSL team must also hire a board-certified psychiatrist or doctoral-level psychologist to serve as Team Clinician, as well as a Mental Performance Consultant. Players are all entitled to take mental health leave as recommended by mental health professionals.

Look ahead

The 2025 NWSL regular season is slated to begin in March. The Challenge Cup, featuring 2024 NWSL Champions Orlando Pride and 2024 NWSL Champion runners-up Washington Spirit will kick off on March 7. Opening weekend will feature all 14 clubs in action beginning March 14.