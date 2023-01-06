Just a week before the 2023 NWSL Draft, a massive four-team trade saw the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft go from NY/NJ Gotham FC to Angel City FC while Gotham FC ended up snagging the No. 2 pick from Orlando Pride. The Portland Thorns are also involved in the deal, which sees allocation money, forward Yazmeen Ryan and more picks moved:

Here are the current details of the moves between all four teams:

Angel City FC received the rights to forward Yazmeen Ryan from the Portland Thorns in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money, along with ACFC's 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 second-round draft pick.

Angel City FC then traded Ryan's rights and $250,000 to Gotham FC in exchange for the No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Gotham FC then sent $350,000 and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to the Pride in exchange for the No. 2 draft pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to follow Attacking Third, A CBS Soccer Podcast devoted to bringing you everything you need to know from the NWSL and around the globe.

Orlando Pride are the fourth team involved with a final part of the trade that swaps draft picks and allocation money. The additional $350,000 in allocation money will further flame the rumors of NWSL free agent Debinha as the Pride are reported to be in the mix for the Brazillian international. The Pride still hold the No. 3 pick.

Some parts of the various trades may include contingencies. Earlier on Thursday, the L.A. Times reported Angel City intend to utilize the number one selection on 18-year-old high school senior Alyssa Thompson. The teams press release provided details of the trade with Gotham FC stating, "pending conditions met."

Thompson has not yet declared for the draft and recently signed a NIL deal with Nike and has previously committed to Stanford. She was the first high school player to earn an NIL deal and is rated as a top prospect with ties to the U.S. national team youth programs.

Ryan's player rights are in play with ACFC and Gotham FC with Thompson not yet registered for the draft. The NWSL Draft registration deadline is on January 9.

There are lots of moving parts to the trade so let's give out some early grades to the teams involved:

Angel City FC

The franchise are entering their second year in the league and are making even bigger headlines than they did during their inaugural year in 2022. They finished in eighth place with a minus-four four goal differential during their first-ever NWSL season, and now they are looking ahead to the future with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Initial reports indicate that Thompson is the intended target within the draft, but she is currently not registered for it. With their two trades between Portland and Gotham, Angel City essentially spent $450,000 in allocation money for the No. 1 overall pick. The club is also banking on the return of key players with injuries including Christen Press, Sydney Leroux, and Sarah Gorden among them.

"We were extremely proud of the product we put on the field in our inaugural season, but we have our sights set on making the playoffs and winning championships," said ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano said in a team statement on the trade.

"We know that in order to achieve these goals, we have to set ourselves up for on-field success for many years to come, which is why we wanted to be able to control our destiny with the No. 1 overall draft pick of the 2023 Draft. We are focused on making as big of an impact on the field as possible, and we look forward to being able to do so in our second season."

The longterm grade depends on who Angel City ultimately draft with the number one pick and how the prospect is able to produce for a team who have their sights on playoffs and winning championships. For right now, it's decent mark.

Grade: B-

NJ/NY Gotham FC

The team is no longer in control of the No. 1 overall pick, but will still have plenty of top prospects with a No. 2 selection. The acquisition of Ryan in the trade with Angel City will provide an immediate impact for the club. Ryan earned more starts in her second season with the Thorns in 2022, adding two goals and five assists.

"In Yazmeen Ryan, we have added a great, young talent who has already established herself as a highly effective NWSL midfielder," said Yael Averbuch West, Gotham FC GM and Head of Soccer Operations in a club statement.

"At the same time, we have positioned our club to take an elite player with the second overall draft selection or utilize the pick as an asset to continue to make our roster even stronger. These two major transactions combine for another important step forward for Gotham FC this offseason."

Ryan will help fill a need in Gotham's midfield and slot in immediately as a starter or in light of any possible international absences in a World Cup year. The trade also continues the trend of major moves made by Gotham during the offseason.

Grade: B+

Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride hit the reset button on their rebuild after a midseason suspension and eventual dismissal of former head coach Amanda Cromwell. New head coach Seb Hines is now in charge of helping the team return to the playoffs and win titles along the way. An added $350,000 in allocation money is just an added bonus for a team that still holds the no. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

Grade: B

Portland Thorns

The loss of Ryan will be significant for the team as they transition from 2022 NWSL Champions into a World Cup year. Though the move could be indicative of an eventual return for Lindsey Horan from Lyon post-World Cup. Further unknowns mean so much will depend on how the No. 5 pick in the draft from Angel City along with their original No. 12 selection pan out, but getting the allocation money is a positive move.

Grade: B-