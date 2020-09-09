The NWSL kicked off its 2020 Fall Series last week. It's the second competition of the year of the league, which previously held the Challenge Cup this summer. However, rosters across the NWSL will look different this fall.

A litany of transfer rumors have already come to fruition, including the announcement of Sam Mewis' move from North Carolina Courage to Manchester City. It was a move that signaled sort of a trend for U.S. national team players as some have started to head overseas in an uncertain year. That includes Rose Lavelle, Christen Press and Tobin Heath, among others.

Let's take a look at some players who have decided to pursue soccer elsewhere in 2020.

Chicago Red Stars

Transfers:

Emily Boyd - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark

Rachel Hill - Linköpings FC (Loan) - Sweden

Cassie Miller - Apollon Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus

Makenzy Doniak - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark

Kayla Sharples - Kudpion Palloseura (Loan) - Iceland

Yuki Nagasato - Hayabusa Eleven (Men's teams - Loan) - Japan

Trades:

None reported or announced.

Houston Dash

Transfers:

Trades:

None reported or announced.

North Carolina Courage

Transfers:

Sam Mewis - Manchester City (Transfer, NC retains player NWSL rights) - England

Hallie Mace - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden

Lindsay Agnew - KIF Örebro (Loan) - Sweden

Denise O'Sullivan - Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan) - England



Trades:

None reported or announced.

Orlando Pride

Transfers:

Camila - Palmeiras (Loan) - Brazil

Erin McLeod - Ungmennafélag Starjarnan (Loan) - Iceland

Ali Riley - FC Rosengard (Loan) - Sweden

Phoebe McClearnon - Växjö DFF (Loan) - Sweden

Emily Sonentt - Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC - Sweden (U.S. allocated player, short term loan)

Jade Moore - Atlético Madrid - Spain (Loan through 2021, Orlando retains player rights)



Shelina Zadorsky - Tottenham (2020 w/ option) - England



A. Kennedy - Tottenham (2020 w/ option) - England

Carson Pickett - Apollon Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus

Claire Emslie - Everton FC (Loan) - England



Emily van Egmond - West Ham United FC Women (Loan) - England



Taylor Kornieck - Club To Be Announced (Loan) - Germany



Trades:

None reported or announced.

OL Reign

Transfers:

Lauren Barnes - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden

Adrienne Jordan - UD Granadilla Tenerife (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL) - Spain

Rebecca Quinn - Vittsjö GIK (Signed extension ahead of loan)

Jodie Taylor - Olympique Lyonnais - France (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL rights)

Yuka Momiki - Linköpings FC - Sweden (Loan)

Jess Fishlock - Reading FC - England (Loan)

Darian Jenkins - FC Girondins de Bordeaux (Loan) - France



Machaela George - Fortuna Hjørring A/S (Loan) - Denmark



Trades:

Acquired Rose Lavelle from Washington Spirit in exchange for allocation money and OL Reign's natural first-round pick for 2022; Lavelle will play overseas in 2020 for Man City, OL Reign will hold her NWSL player rights.

Portland Thorns FC

Transfers:

Celeste Boureille - FC Fleury 91 (Loan) - France

Tobin Heath - Manchester United (Signed through 2021) - England, Portland retains NWSL player rights

Trades:

None reported or announced.

Sky Blue FC

Transfers:

Naho Kawasumi - INAC Kobe (Loan) - Japan

Elizabeth Eddy - Vittsjö GIK (Loan) - Sweden

Evelyne Viens - Paris FC (Loan) - France



Trades:

None reported or announced.

Retirements:

Madison Tiernan



Utah Royals FC

Transfers:

Gunnhildur "Gunny" Jónsdóttir - Valur Women's Football (Loan) - Iceland

Rachel Corsie - Birmingham City Women FC (Loan) - England



Christen Press - Manchester United (Signed through 2021) - England, Utah retains NWSL player rights

Trades:

None reported or announced.

Washington Spirit

Transfers:

Kaiya McCullough - waived - player to pursue opportunity overseas

Trades: