The NWSL kicked off its 2020 Fall Series last week. It's the second competition of the year of the league, which previously held the Challenge Cup this summer. However, rosters across the NWSL will look different this fall.
A litany of transfer rumors have already come to fruition, including the announcement of Sam Mewis' move from North Carolina Courage to Manchester City. It was a move that signaled sort of a trend for U.S. national team players as some have started to head overseas in an uncertain year. That includes Rose Lavelle, Christen Press and Tobin Heath, among others.
Let's take a look at some players who have decided to pursue soccer elsewhere in 2020.
Chicago Red Stars
Transfers:
- Emily Boyd - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark
- Rachel Hill - Linköpings FC (Loan) - Sweden
- Cassie Miller - Apollon Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus
- Makenzy Doniak - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark
- Kayla Sharples - Kudpion Palloseura (Loan) - Iceland
- Yuki Nagasato - Hayabusa Eleven (Men's teams - Loan) - Japan
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Houston Dash
Transfers:
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
North Carolina Courage
Transfers:
- Sam Mewis - Manchester City (Transfer, NC retains player NWSL rights) - England
- Hallie Mace - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden
- Lindsay Agnew - KIF Örebro (Loan) - Sweden
- Denise O'Sullivan - Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan) - England
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Orlando Pride
Transfers:
- Camila - Palmeiras (Loan) - Brazil
- Erin McLeod - Ungmennafélag Starjarnan (Loan) - Iceland
- Ali Riley - FC Rosengard (Loan) - Sweden
- Phoebe McClearnon - Växjö DFF (Loan) - Sweden
- Emily Sonentt - Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC - Sweden (U.S. allocated player, short term loan)
- Jade Moore - Atlético Madrid - Spain (Loan through 2021, Orlando retains player rights)
- Shelina Zadorsky - Tottenham (2020 w/ option) - England
- A. Kennedy - Tottenham (2020 w/ option) - England
- Carson Pickett - Apollon Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus
- Claire Emslie - Everton FC (Loan) - England
- Emily van Egmond - West Ham United FC Women (Loan) - England
- Taylor Kornieck - Club To Be Announced (Loan) - Germany
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
OL Reign
Transfers:
- Lauren Barnes - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden
- Adrienne Jordan - UD Granadilla Tenerife (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL) - Spain
- Rebecca Quinn - Vittsjö GIK (Signed extension ahead of loan)
- Jodie Taylor - Olympique Lyonnais - France (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL rights)
- Yuka Momiki - Linköpings FC - Sweden (Loan)
- Jess Fishlock - Reading FC - England (Loan)
- Darian Jenkins - FC Girondins de Bordeaux (Loan) - France
- Machaela George - Fortuna Hjørring A/S (Loan) - Denmark
Trades:
- Acquired Rose Lavelle from Washington Spirit in exchange for allocation money and OL Reign's natural first-round pick for 2022; Lavelle will play overseas in 2020 for Man City, OL Reign will hold her NWSL player rights.
Portland Thorns FC
Transfers:
- Celeste Boureille - FC Fleury 91 (Loan) - France
- Tobin Heath - Manchester United (Signed through 2021) - England, Portland retains NWSL player rights
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Sky Blue FC
Transfers:
- Naho Kawasumi - INAC Kobe (Loan) - Japan
- Elizabeth Eddy - Vittsjö GIK (Loan) - Sweden
- Evelyne Viens - Paris FC (Loan) - France
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Retirements:
- Madison Tiernan
Utah Royals FC
Transfers:
- Gunnhildur "Gunny" Jónsdóttir - Valur Women's Football (Loan) - Iceland
- Rachel Corsie - Birmingham City Women FC (Loan) - England
- Christen Press - Manchester United (Signed through 2021) - England, Utah retains NWSL player rights
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Washington Spirit
Transfers:
- Kaiya McCullough - waived - player to pursue opportunity overseas
Trades:
- Rose Lavelle to OL Reign in exchange for $100k in allocation money and their natural first-round pick in 2022.