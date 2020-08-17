Since the conclusion of the NWSL Challenge Cup, the league has begun preparing for a decision on future plans for the remainder of 2020. Teams were scheduled to start reporting to markets on Aug. 17.

A litany of rumors have already come to fruition, including the announcement of North Carolina Courage's Sam Mewis move to Manchester City. It was a move that signaled sort of a trend for U.S. national team players as some have started to head overseas in an uncertain year, including Rose Lavelle to Manchester City.

As the league is in the process of finalizing the possibility of more games, let's take a look at some players who have decided to pursue soccer else where in 2020.

Chicago Red Stars

Transfers:

Emily Boyd - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark

Rachel Hill - Linköpings FC (Loan) - Sweden

Cassie Miller - Appolin Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus

Makenzy Doniak - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark

Kayla Sharples - Kudpion Palloseura (Loan) - Iceland

Trades:

None reported or announced.

Houston Dash

Transfers:

None reported or announced.

Trades:

None reported or announced.

North Carolina Courage

Transfers:

Sam Mewis - Manchester City (Transfer, NC retains player NWSL rights) - England

Hallie Mace - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden

Lindsay Agnew - KIF Örebro (Loan) - Sweden

Trades:

None reported or announced.

Orlando Pride

Transfers:

Camila - Palmeiras (Loan) - Brazil

Erin McLeod - Ungmennafélag Starjarnan (Loan) - Iceland

Ali Riley - FC Rosengard (Loan) - Sweden

Phoebe McClearnon - Sweden - Växjö DFF (Loan)

Trades:

None reported or announced.

OL Reign

Transfers:

Lauren Barnes - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden

Adrienne Jordan - UD Granadilla Tenerife (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL) - Spain

Rebecca Quinn - Vittsjö GIK (Signed extension ahead of loan)

Jodie Taylor - Olympique Lyonnais - France (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL rights)

Yuka Momiki - Linköpings FC - Sweden (Loan)

Trades:

Acquired Rose Lavelle from Washington Spirit in exchange for allocation money and OL Reign's natural first round pick for 2022; Lavelle will reportedly play overseas in 2020 for Man City, OL Reign will hold her NWSL player rights.

Portland Thorns FC

Transfers:

None reported or announced.

Trades:

None reported or announced.

Sky Blue FC

Transfers:

Naho Kawasumi - INAC Kobe (Loan) - Japan

Elizabeth Eddy - Vittsjö GIK (Loan) - Sweden

Trades:

None reported or announced.

Utah Royals FC

Transfers:

Gunnhildur "Gunny" Jónsdóttir - Valur Women's Football (Loan) - Iceland

Trades:

None reported or announced.

Washington Spirit

Transfers:

None reported or announced.

Trades: