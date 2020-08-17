Since the conclusion of the NWSL Challenge Cup, the league has begun preparing for a decision on future plans for the remainder of 2020. Teams were scheduled to start reporting to markets on Aug. 17.
A litany of rumors have already come to fruition, including the announcement of North Carolina Courage's Sam Mewis move to Manchester City. It was a move that signaled sort of a trend for U.S. national team players as some have started to head overseas in an uncertain year, including Rose Lavelle to Manchester City.
As the league is in the process of finalizing the possibility of more games, let's take a look at some players who have decided to pursue soccer else where in 2020.
Chicago Red Stars
Transfers:
- Emily Boyd - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark
- Rachel Hill - Linköpings FC (Loan) - Sweden
- Cassie Miller - Appolin Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus
- Makenzy Doniak - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark
- Kayla Sharples - Kudpion Palloseura (Loan) - Iceland
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Houston Dash
Transfers:
- None reported or announced.
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
North Carolina Courage
Transfers:
- Sam Mewis - Manchester City (Transfer, NC retains player NWSL rights) - England
- Hallie Mace - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden
- Lindsay Agnew - KIF Örebro (Loan) - Sweden
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Orlando Pride
Transfers:
- Camila - Palmeiras (Loan) - Brazil
- Erin McLeod - Ungmennafélag Starjarnan (Loan) - Iceland
- Ali Riley - FC Rosengard (Loan) - Sweden
- Phoebe McClearnon - Sweden - Växjö DFF (Loan)
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
OL Reign
Transfers:
- Lauren Barnes - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden
- Adrienne Jordan - UD Granadilla Tenerife (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL) - Spain
- Rebecca Quinn - Vittsjö GIK (Signed extension ahead of loan)
- Jodie Taylor - Olympique Lyonnais - France (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL rights)
- Yuka Momiki - Linköpings FC - Sweden (Loan)
Trades:
- Acquired Rose Lavelle from Washington Spirit in exchange for allocation money and OL Reign's natural first round pick for 2022; Lavelle will reportedly play overseas in 2020 for Man City, OL Reign will hold her NWSL player rights.
Portland Thorns FC
Transfers:
- None reported or announced.
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Sky Blue FC
Transfers:
- Naho Kawasumi - INAC Kobe (Loan) - Japan
- Elizabeth Eddy - Vittsjö GIK (Loan) - Sweden
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Utah Royals FC
Transfers:
- Gunnhildur "Gunny" Jónsdóttir - Valur Women's Football (Loan) - Iceland
Trades:
- None reported or announced.
Washington Spirit
Transfers:
- None reported or announced.
Trades:
- Rose Lavelle to OL Reign in exchange for $100k in allocation money and their natural first round pick in 2022.