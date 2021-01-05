The NWSL closed out 2020 and kicked off 2021 with a number of trades. After a 2020 that saw the introduction of the Challenge Cup and the Fall Series, the league is looking ahead with the 2021 college draft on the horizon.
During the offseason, a litany of transfer rumors came to fruition, including the announcement of Sam Mewis' move from North Carolina Courage to Manchester City. It was a move that signaled sort of a trend for U.S. national team players as some have started to head overseas in an uncertain year. That includes Rose Lavelle, Christen Press and Tobin Heath, among others.
With the new year in full swing, additional trades have taken place ahead of the upcoming draft, as players are due to report in February.
Let's take a look at some trades and players who have decided to pursue soccer elsewhere in 2020 and parts of 2021.
Chicago Red Stars
Transfers:
- Emily Boyd - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark
- Rachel Hill - Linköpings FC (Loan) - Sweden
- Cassie Miller - Apollon Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus
- Makenzy Doniak - HB Køge (Loan) - Denmark
- Kayla Sharples - Kudpion Palloseura (Loan) - Iceland
- Yuki Nagasato - Hayabusa Eleven (Men's teams - Loan) - Japan
Trades:
- Traded Michele Vasconcelos to Utah Royals FC in exchange for $55,000 allocation money
- Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato traded to Racing Louisville FC in exchange for full roster protection in 2020 expansion draft.
- Aquired Mallory Pugh and Sarah Woldmoe from Sky Blue FC in exchange for international slots in 2021 and 2022, the No. 4 and 8 overall picks in the 2021 NWSL draft, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Houston Dash
Transfers:
Trades:
- Acquired Emily Ogle and Gabby Seiler from Portland Thorns in exchange for the 7th and 37th picks in the 2021 NWSL College Draft
North Carolina Courage
Transfers:
- Sam Mewis - Manchester City (Transfer, NC retains player NWSL rights) - England
- Hallie Mace - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden
- Lindsay Agnew - KIF Örebro (Loan) - Sweden
- Denise O'Sullivan - Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan) - England
Trades:
- Engaged in three way trade with OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC for Crystal Dunn. Aquired Casey Murphy and $140,000 in allocation money.
- Acquired Taylor Smith player rights to Jodie Taylor in trade with OL Reign in exchange for Ally Watt
Retirements:
- Jaelene Daniels
- McKenzie Meehan
Orlando Pride
Transfers:
- Camila - Palmeiras (Loan) - Brazil
- Erin McLeod - Ungmennafélag Starjarnan (Loan) - Iceland
- Ali Riley - FC Rosengard (Loan) - Sweden
- Phoebe McClearnon - Växjö DFF (Loan) - Sweden
- Emily Sonentt - Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC - Sweden (U.S. allocated player, short term loan)
- Jade Moore - Atlético Madrid - Spain (Loan through 2021, Orlando retains player rights)
- Shelina Zadorsky - Tottenham (2020 w/ option) - England
- A. Kennedy - Tottenham (2020 w/ option) - England
- Carson Pickett - Apollon Ladies FC (Loan) - Cyprus
- Claire Emslie - Everton FC (Loan) - England
- Emily van Egmond - West Ham United FC Women (Loan) - England
- Taylor Kornieck - Club To Be Announced (Loan) - Germany
Trades:
- Traded Emily Sonnett to Washington Spirit in exchange for Meggie Doughtery-Howard, the No. 9 overall 2021 NWSL Draft pick, a conditional 2022 or 2023 first-round pick, and $140,000 in allocation money.
OL Reign
Transfers:
- Lauren Barnes - Kristianstads DFF (Loan) - Sweden
- Adrienne Jordan - UD Granadilla Tenerife (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL) - Spain
- Rebecca Quinn - Vittsjö GIK (Signed extension ahead of loan)
- Jodie Taylor - Olympique Lyonnais - France (Transfer/Retains player's NWSL rights)
- Yuka Momiki - Linköpings FC - Sweden (Loan)
- Jess Fishlock - Reading FC - England (Loan)
- Darian Jenkins - FC Girondins de Bordeaux (Loan) - France
- Machaela George - Fortuna Hjørring A/S (Loan) - Denmark
Trades:
- Acquired Rose Lavelle from Washington Spirit in exchange for allocation money and OL Reign's natural first-round pick for 2022; Lavelle will play overseas in 2020 for Man City, OL Reign will hold her NWSL player rights.
- Brazilian youth international Angelina signs three-year contract with the Reign, dual national status.
Portland Thorns FC
Transfers:
- Celeste Boureille - FC Fleury 91 (Loan) - France
- Tobin Heath - Manchester United (Signed through 2021) - England, Portland retains NWSL player rights
Trades:
- Acquired Crystal Dunn in three trade with NC Courage and OL Reign in exchange for 1st round pick in 2022, an international slot for 2021, and $250,000 in allocation money.
Racing Louisville FC
Transfers:
- Expansion selections: Addisyn Merrick (D), Julia Ashley (D), Jennifer Cudjoe (M), CeCe Kizer (F), Katie Lund (GK), Alanna Kennedy (D/M), Lauren Milliet (F), Kaleigh Riehl (D), Caitlin Foord (F; rights), Katie McClure (F), Erin Simon (D), Michelle Betos (GK), Tobin Heath (F; rights), Christen Press (F, rights)
- Brooke Hendrix - acquired off waivers
- Freja Olofsson - signed - Sweden
Trades:
- Acquired Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato from Chicago Red Stars in exchange for full roster protection in 2020 expansion draft.
Sky Blue FC
Transfers:
- Naho Kawasumi - INAC Kobe (Loan) - Japan
- Elizabeth Eddy - Vittsjö GIK (Loan) - Sweden
- Evelyne Viens - Paris FC (Loan) - France
- Kaleigh Riehl - Paris FC (Loan) - France
Trades:
- Traded Mallory Pugh and Sarah Woldmoe to Chicago Red Stars in exchange for international slots in 2021 and 2022, the No. 4 and 8 overall picks in the 2021 NWSL draft, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Retirements:
- Madison Tiernan
KC WOSO (Formerly Utah Royals FC)
Transfers:
- Gunnhildur "Gunny" Jónsdóttir - Valur Women's Football (Loan) - Iceland
- Rachel Corsie - Birmingham City Women FC (Loan) - England
- Christen Press - Manchester United (Signed through 2021) - England, Utah retains NWSL player rights
Trades:
- Acquired Michele Vasconcelos from Chicago Red Stars in exchange for $55,000 in allocation money
- Acquired Kelley O'Hara from Utah Royals in exchange for $75,000 in allocation money plus additional consideration contingent on the number of NWSL regular season matches O'Hara plays for the Spirit in 2021.
- Traded Tziarra to OL Reign, acquired Darian Jenkins and rights to Meg Brandt
Washington Spirit
Transfers:
- Kaiya McCullough - waived - player to pursue opportunity overseas
- Brooke Hendrix - waived - picked up by Louisville off waivers
- Jaye Boissiere- waived
- Jenna Hellstrom - waived
- Meg McCool - waived
- Jessie Scarpa - waived
- Crystal Thomas - waived
Trades:
- Rose Lavelle to OL Reign in exchange for $100k in allocation money and their natural first-round pick in 2022.
- Acquired Emily Sonnet from Orland Pride in exchange for Meggie Doughtery-Howard, the No. 9 overall 2021 NWSL Draft pick, a conditional 2022 or 2023 first-round pick, and $140,000 in allocation money.
- Acquired Kelley O'Hara from Utah Royals in exchange for $75,000 in allocation money plus additional consideration contingent on the number of NWSL regular season matches O'Hara plays for the Spirit in 2021.