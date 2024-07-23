The NWSL transfer window is just days away but that hasn't stopped the deal wheels from spinning. Sources stateside have confirmed to CBS Sports that France international Delphine Cascarino will join San Diego Wave FC after the Olympics.

Cascarino is just the latest international figure to join NWSL this year. Several key internationals have joined the league in 2024 and the league will have 56 players represented at the upcoming Olympics.

The 27-year-old winger has played for Olympique Lyon since 2009 and is leaving the club after 15 years. She's won 23 titles with the franchise at the domestic level, including in the UEFA Women's Champions League, and scored 45 goals over 223 matches. Lyon recently posted a farewell to the long-time player on their social media channels. The club also posted a farewell from Cascarino to the team and fans where she thanked everyone for her experiences and time with Lyon.

Sources further confirmed that Cascarino's contract is set for two and a half years with an option for 2027. She will arrive after the Olympics, pending receipt of her P-1 visa and international transfer certificate and will occupy an international slot on San Diego's roster. Cascarino is currently on international duty with France at the Olympics where the games are being held.

The tournament hosts have some podium expectations with the country behind them. Cascarino's arrival will immediately add a boost to San Diego's offense which needs some help this season as they're near last place in goal scored (12) this season. The French forward has the ability to score and collaborate, making her a crucial pick-up for the final stretch of the season.