The National Women's Soccer League returns on Saturday as the 2021 regular season continues. Fans can watch games across CBS platforms as CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Five games are on the docket over the weekend, as Chicago Red Stars kick host Racing Louisville FC, NJ/NY Gotham FC meet OL Reign, and North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns FC go head to head. Saturday closes out with the Houston Dash hosting the undefeated Orlando Pride, and Kansas City NWSL welcoming the Washington Spirit to Legends Field.

Here's how to watch and what to know about the games this weekend:

Viewing info

Saturday, June 15

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC, 2 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride, 8 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Kansas City NWSL vs. Washington Spirit, 8:30 p.m. ET (Twitch)

Chicago, Louisville try to bounce back

Chicago Red Stars will host Racing Louisville FC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. The Red Stars are coming off a midweek clash against OL Reign where they lost 2-0, while Racing suffered a midweek loss against the North Carolina Courage. This is the first meeting between Chicago and Louisville in 2021.

OL Reign eye back-to-back wins

OL Reign will host Gotham FC at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington. OL Reign picked up a much needed win against the Chicago Red Stars on Tuesday and will aim for back-to-back wins the first time this season against the NJ/NY side. Gotham FC are coming off 1-1 draw against the Orlando Pride, where they let a late game lead slip away in the 90th minute. This is the second meeting between both sides, after Gotham defeated OL Reign earlier this season at Red Bull Stadium, 1-0.

Rivals meet once again

North Carolina Courage host Portland Thorns FC at WedMake Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The two clubs have a long history of playoff battles against each other, and will meet for the first time in 2021. North Carolina are coming off a 2-0 win against Racing Louisville FC, and Portland are coming off a 1-0 win over Kansas City NWSL.

Orlando Pride can't lose

The Houston Dash will host the undefeated Orlando Pride at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. Houston is coming off a 1-0 loss to Racing Louisville FC, while the Pride are on a seven-game unbeaten streak after picking up 3-1 win against Kansas City. The two sides are meeting for the first time in the regular season.

Kansas City still searching for first win

Last place Kansas City NWSL will try to pick up their first win this year against the Washington Spirit as they host the fourth-place side at home. Kansas City is coming off a midweek loss against the Pride where they dropped the game 3-1. The Spirit are coming off a 1-1 draw against the Red Stars where Spirit rookie Trinity Rodman scored her first regular season goal