The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season returns after an international break with a full slate this weekend. The action begins on Friday as first-place Portland Thorns FC host fourth-place Houston Dash. Week three concludes on Saturday with a quintet of matches as all 12 clubs continue to build on their early season performances. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms and Paramount+.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week Three

All times Eastern

Friday, April 14

Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash, 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network



Saturday, April 15

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m. on Paramount+

Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Biggest matchups to keep an eye on

Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash: The Thorns have an early grasp on first place but that could change after the weekend. The 2022 NWSL Champions are still the team to beat, with eight goals scored through their opening two matches and back-to-back wins. Thorns forward Sophia Smith, the 2022 NWSL MVP, already has four of the team's goals to start this year.

The franchise has now added another scoring threat to the team. Canadian international Adrianna Leon will join the club on short-term loan from Manchester United pending the receipt of her P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.

"An opportunity was presented to us to bring Adriana to Portland, and we believe this is a move that is beneficial for both the club and Adriana," said Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc. "She wants to be here and take advantage of the opportunity in a competitive environment ahead of the World Cup. Adriana has the ability to make an impact as we strengthen this special group with her talent to help continue to push us forward."

Though Leon won't be immediately available for Portland on Friday, the team has multiple attacking options around Smith to punish defenses across the league.

Houston Dash have a trio of electric attackers on their roster. Forwards Maria Sanchez, Diana Ordonez, and Ebony Salmon appear to be getting more lethal as they continue to develop chemistry. Sanchez and Ordonez recently scored goals while with Mexico's women's national team, and if the Dash can apply attacking overloads, they might rattle the Thorns' shape and find an opening in front of goal.

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC: The Wave will have their first match on the road when they face OL Reign in Seattle at Lumen Field. The pacific northwest club made recent headlines after their ownership, OL Groupe, announced that they have begun a sale process for OL Reign. The news was revealed in a statement by OL Feminin where they refuted a report that a majority stake in the French women's team has been sold to Washington Spirit owner Michelle Kang.

The league has acknowledged the recent series of events and has said they "will continue to work closely with them to ensure any potential owner(s) are aligned with our league's vision and values." The Reign have redirected questions to the current ownership group and have stated their current focus is on their home opener against the wave. Both teams have welcomed several players back from the international window and San Diego have a chance to leap into first place if they can defeat the Reign and get some help from Houston.

"It's our first test on the road against a very, very good team right now," said Wave FC coach Casey Stoney. "So, we know it's going to be a difficult task for us. We've also had a lot of internationals away, but so have they. We're in the same situation where that's concerned, and I think we're prepared as best as we can be. And it's going to be a very difficult test, but one we're really looking forward to."

Under-the-radar match

Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City FC: The midwest clubs are two of three teams without any points after two weeks of play. For Chicago, the team will now have to navigate a lone season without their star striker Mallory Swanson. The U.S. women's national team winger suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee during an international friendly against Ireland. The Red Stars will need solutions in front of the goal immediately if they don't want to fall too deep in the standings.

Kansas City Current haven't gotten off to an ideal start this season with five goals conceded over two losses. Several starting players missed out on the previous two weeks of action due to injury. The extra time off during the international break may have benefited the group, at least that is what they are hoping. Current coach Matt Potter has indicated in training this week that multiple free agents may make their return moving forward, though. There might be new additions to the availability report ahead of Saturday's match against Chicago after defensive midfielder Alex Loera sustained a recent injury.