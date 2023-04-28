The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season action continues on Friday. A full slate of games begins with Houston Dash hosting North Carolina Courage and wraps up Sunday as Kansas City Current face NJ/NY Gotham FC. The league will celebrate its 1000th game on Saturday when Racing Louisville FC and OL Reign square off. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week five

All times Eastern

Friday, April 28

Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage, 8:30 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Saturday, April 29

Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit , 8 p.m. on Paramount+

vs. , 8 p.m. on Paramount+ San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride , 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

vs. , 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC , 10:30 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network



Sunday, April 30

Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 6 p.m. on Paramount+



Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign: When Racing and OL Reign kickoff the match will mark a historic milestone for the NWSL as the league's 1000th regular season match. If the Reign defeat Louisville, they will become just the second team to reach 100 regular season wins in the league. The game could also feature four players who have competed in NWSL every year since its inaugural season in 2013. OL Reign's Lauren Barnes, Jess Fishlock, Megan Rapinoe, and Racing Louisville's Jessica McDonald have each played a role in every NWSL season.

The Reign are on a three-game winning streak after a week one loss to Washington Spirit, and have built up their their goal-scoring along the way. Bethany Balcer and Fishlock each recorded a brace in a week four win against the Chicago Red Stars, and will want to keep up the attacking streak. Racing are still on the hunt for their first regular season win, and outside backs Carson Pickett and Lauren Milliet will be key players to keep an eye if Louisville wants to break through on goal.

Under-the-radar match

Kansas City FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Forward Lynn Williams has gotten off to a hot scoring streak with her new club team, Gotham FC. Her arrival to the east coast side was via trade from Kansas City during the NWSL Draft in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick. She's scored three goals over four starts, each in the second half and in late-game moments, and is tied for second place in all-time NWSL goals scored with 60 goals.

The stage is set for an early rivalry, with this being the first meeting between the two teams since the Williams trade. Kansas City is coming off two consecutive wins, a Challenge Cup victory, and a week four win against the Orlando Pride. The Current have been dealing with a lengthy injury report, but Debinha's return to form is off to a good start with two goals scored in two consecutive games.

Undefeated streak watch

Portland Thorns vs. Angel City: The Thorns are on top of the league table and unbeaten over four matches. Reigning league MVP Sophia Smith is in clinical form to start the season and has been the key ingredient in the Thorns' attack. If she's not scoring for the team, she is setting up her teammates and has four goals and four assists in the early stretch of the season.

At this rate, Smith is in bold print on the scouting report, and teams have to plan for her threat up top. Angel City FC head coach Freya Coombe had praise for the forward in pregame comments.

"Sophia [Smith] is having another great season. She's really positioned herself as one of the top strikers in the league. If they're a good player, don't let them have a ton of time and space on the ball to do what they're good at. A key piece for us is not allowing her to get on the ball and certainly not allowing her to get on the ball in tons of space."

Angel City might make some rotations into week five after the arrival of midfielder Julie Ertz. Her effect on the team was evident in her first appearance with the team, though the U.S. national team player is still working her way to 90 minutes. If she gets another start alongside Savannah McCaskill, the duo could present some problems for Portland at home.