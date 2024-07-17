The NWSL and Liga MX Femenil are joining forces for the first edition of the Summer Cup, which kicks off on July 19 in a first-of-its-kind face-off between two of North America's top women's soccer leagues.

The Summer Cup will initially take place during the NWSL's regular season break for the Olympics, but the final of the competition will take place in the fall. Kansas City's CPKC Stadium, which will also host this year's NWSL Championship, will host the semifinals on Aug. 6 while San Antonio's Toyota Field will welcome the finalists on Oct. 25.

All 14 NWSL teams will take part in the competition, while the six best Liga MX Femenil teams based on their combined points totals from 2023s' Clausura and Apertura tournaments qualified for the Summer Cup. The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five, with each group winner advancing to the semifinals.

You can catch all the action across the platforms of CBS Sports including on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Here's a glance at the schedule for the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

All times U.S./Eastern

Standings

GROUP A W L D GA GA GD PTS Portland Thorns 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tijuana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP B W L D GA GA GD PTS Angel City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego Wave 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bay FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Club America 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP C W L D GA GA GD PTS Kansas City Current 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Dash 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tigres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pachuca 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP D W L D GA GA GD PTS NJ/NY Gotham FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington Spirit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago Red Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chivas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP E W L D GA GA GD PTS Orlando Pride 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina Courage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racing Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rayadas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group stage

All times Eastern

Friday, July 19

Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals, 9 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Tigres vs. Pachuca, 10 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Saturday, July 20

Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Racing Louisville vs. Rayadas, 8 p.m.(Paramount+)

San Diego Wave vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Angel City vs. Club America, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, July 21

Washington Spirit vs. Chivas, 4:30 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Friday, July 26

Racing Louisville vs. North Carolina Courage, 8 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

San Diego Wave vs. Club America, 10 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Bay FC vs. Angel City, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Saturday, July 27

Orlando Pride vs. Rayadas, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Kansas City Current vs. Pachuca, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Sunday, July 28

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit, 6 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Seattle Reign vs. Tijuana, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Houston Dash vs. Tigres, 8 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, July 31

North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas, 7 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign, 10 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Utah Royals vs. Tijuana, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Aug. 1

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville, 7 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Kansas City Current vs. Tigres, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Houston Dash vs. Pachuca, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Angel City vs. San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Friday, Aug. 2

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chivas, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Bay FC vs. Club America, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 6

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Final

Friday, Oct. 25

TBD vs. TBD, time TBD (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)