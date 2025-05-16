The NWSL Players Association is calling on the league to instate a "bright-line rule" for match day operations in light of the recent medical emergency involving Angel City FC defender Savy King. The 20-year-old center back collapsed during her club's match against the Utah Royals, and later underwent successful heart surgery, per a club update alongside King's family.

The incident occurred in the 78th minute of the match, and after she was stretchered off the field, the league did not postpone the game. The NWSL has continued to face criticism for its handling of the emergency in the build-up toward their week nine schedule. An initial league statement on Saturday expressed well wishes to King and praised the medical staff, it also indicated that all game protocols were followed.

"League protocols were followed from both a medical and game operations perspective. We are grateful to the Angel City medical staff as well as to local paramedics who handled this difficult situation seamlessly," part of the statement read.

The NWSL will change its policy moving forward, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The update comes after the NWSL Players Association released a statement on Wednesday demanding that the league reevaluate its game postponement policy.

In an interview with Attacking Third, NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke detailed the union's demand for a "bright-line rule" moving forward should any future medical episode take place during a game in the future, a change that would introduce a clear and obvious rule with no room for interpretation and that's existence would reduce disputes and ensure simple decision-making moving forward.

"If player safety is of paramount importance, then I'm wondering what other factors could possibly be at play in a life-saving situation here. We're making it too hard. This is a very straightforward decision. Life-saving measures on the field to revive a player or stabilize a player -- or coach or referee -- the game should stop playing ... and this is the reason that the players are asking for a bright-line rule," Burke explained.

After initially stating the league did publicly confirm that the game should not have continued, telling The Athletic, "Having reviewed our protocols and how they were implemented, and in listening to feedback from our stakeholders, the Angel City vs Utah game last Friday night should not have continued.

"The health and well being of the entire NWSL community remains our top priority, and in any similar situation going forward the game should and would be abandoned."

King is in her second professional season after leaving the University of North Carolina to go pro. She was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft by Bay FC and has since been a key figure in Angel City's backline after a trade during the offseason.

As she recovers, the incident has reignited calls across the women's soccer landscape for the league to prioritize player safety and establish clearer emergency protocols.

King's medical emergency is a tragic emerging issue in collegiate and professional sports. NBA player Bronny James experienced a cardiac episode as a student with USC, and in 2021, Denmark's Christian Eriksen needed emergency medical care after suffering cardiac arrest during the 2022 UEFA Euros. The NFL's Damar Hamlin experienced a similar medical episode during a game with the Buffalo Bills.

Eriksen and Hamlin's incidents resulted in different match protocols. Demark's match continued later that night after Erkisen was hospitalized after a players request was made by both teams. The NFL postponed the Bills Monday night game and ultimately canceled it following consultation between the NFL, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and NFL players union.

Despite the rise in cardiac-related medical emergencies during a game, every scenario is different. Burke maintains that the circumstances around King were severe enough to ensure not only the health and wellness of King, but of all involved during Friday's match. The decision to continue was not the correct call, and though other professional match situations may have had different outcomes, the league and PA want to lead in making the right conclusions.

"[A bright line rule] would be consistent with what we're hearing across the industry when you look at the Damar Hamlin situation, which, to be clear, is a different medical situation. But even the NFL, which is probably the biggest moneymaker in all pro sports, stopped because it was the right thing to do.

We're human beings, and this is a simple matter of humanity. We are looking for decisiveness. The decision should have been made Friday night. In the days that followed, there was an opportunity to make a decision. We're still hand-wringing about what's the right call, and for us this is very clear and very simple."