Sante Fe Yards will be the official home of NWSL Denver. The league's most recent expansion franchise unveiled their new stadium plans on Tuesday. The news comes just weeks after the official announcement that Denver will join NWSL as the latest club for the upcoming 2026 regular season. The 14,500-seated stadium is set for completion in 2028.

Denver joins Boston as two new expansion sides as NWSL grows to a 16-team league. The 2025 NWSL regular season is underway as the opening weekend began on Friday. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

"This announcement is a game-changer for the NWSL and a bold statement about where women's sports are headed. Santa Fe Yards will set a new standard for what professional athletes deserve - a purpose-built stadium and entertainment district that reflects the passion of this city and our league's continued growth," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "Denver is helping to shape the future of women's soccer, and we can't wait to see the impact this world-class venue will have on players,

fans, and the community."

The new stadium will be a multi-purpose facility and function as a community space. The 14-acre project will be the largest stadium built for a women's soccer team in NWSL history. Kansas City Current built the league's first playing facility, CPKC Stadium, and their 11,500 capacity homefield hosted their first regular season in 2024 and the 2024 NWSL Championship.

"This will be the largest overall investment in a women's professional sports team in history. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leverage this massive private investment to revitalize and transform Santa Fe Yards into a new hub of thriving

community activity, a place for outdoor recreation, restaurants, retail and for building connections with our community," said Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen.

"This project will reconnect neighborhoods, create new jobs, and boost the local economy during and after the construction process, unlocking year-round economic, social and cultural benefits that extend far beyond the stadium's walls. Most importantly, it will provide our club, our fans, our partners and our community with a state-of-the-art stadium that will provide us a distinct homefield advantage and will serve as the most inclusive environment in all of Colorado."

During Denver's expansion announcement in January, Cohen said the team would play in a temporary venue that he did not name. He did not rule out the possibility for a stop-gap venue in areas around Denver, including Dick's Sporting Goods Park, home of MLS side Colorado rapids, but emphasized "our focus is in other areas."

Denver's Santa Fe Park is set for 2028, and the club has further plans for training facilities as they prepare for 2026.