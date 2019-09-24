NYCFC vs. Atlanta United: MLS live stream, prediction, odds, pick, TV channel, watch online

The battle for Eastern Conference supremacy heats up on Wednesday in a big-time clash between New York City FC and Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC is in first place with 58 points, while Atlanta United is in second just four points behind. A win by NYCFC could all but wrap up the conference title with only three games to go. The top seed in the conference earns a first-round bye in the playoffs and Wednesday's result could help Los Angeles FC clinch the Supporters' Shield.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

MLS: NYCFC vs. Atlanta United

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 25



: Wednesday, Sept. 25 Time : 7 p.m. ET



: 7 p.m. ET Location : Yankee Stadium



: Yankee Stadium TV channel : YES Network and Fox Sports South



: YES Network and Fox Sports South Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) in regional markets and ESPN+ nationally

fuboTV (Try for free) in regional markets and ESPN+ nationally Odds: NYCFC -115 | Atlanta United +275 | Draw +290 | O/U 3

Storylines

NYCFC: This team is on a hot streak, avoiding defeat in eight straight games. They'll be beaming with confidence entering this game but also feeling like revenge is needed. The team's last defeat came on Aug. 11 at Atlanta United.

Atlanta United: Josef Martinez will miss this game due to injury, and a concern is where the goals will come from for this team. The Venezuelan star is out with a knee injury and is on crutches, though Atlanta United remains optimistic he won't be out more than a couple games. He's the third-best scorer in the league with 26 goals, three behind league leader Carlos Vela.

Prediction

Atlanta can't overcome Martinez's absence, taking all three points and all but wrapping up the Eastern Conference.

Pick: NYCFC 2, Atlanta 1