NYCFC vs. Atlanta United: MLS live stream, prediction, odds, pick, TV channel, watch online
The two MLS title contenders face off on Wednesday night
The battle for Eastern Conference supremacy heats up on Wednesday in a big-time clash between New York City FC and Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC is in first place with 58 points, while Atlanta United is in second just four points behind. A win by NYCFC could all but wrap up the conference title with only three games to go. The top seed in the conference earns a first-round bye in the playoffs and Wednesday's result could help Los Angeles FC clinch the Supporters' Shield.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
MLS: NYCFC vs. Atlanta United
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Yankee Stadium
- TV channel: YES Network and Fox Sports South
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) in regional markets and ESPN+ nationally
- Odds: NYCFC -115 | Atlanta United +275 | Draw +290 | O/U 3
Storylines
NYCFC: This team is on a hot streak, avoiding defeat in eight straight games. They'll be beaming with confidence entering this game but also feeling like revenge is needed. The team's last defeat came on Aug. 11 at Atlanta United.
Atlanta United: Josef Martinez will miss this game due to injury, and a concern is where the goals will come from for this team. The Venezuelan star is out with a knee injury and is on crutches, though Atlanta United remains optimistic he won't be out more than a couple games. He's the third-best scorer in the league with 26 goals, three behind league leader Carlos Vela.
Prediction
Atlanta can't overcome Martinez's absence, taking all three points and all but wrapping up the Eastern Conference.
Pick: NYCFC 2, Atlanta 1
-
Messi picks up another injury
Fresh off winning Best FIFA Men's Player, Messi has another knock
-
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna preview
Los Blancos return home after a big road victory
-
Barca vs. Villarreal preview
Barca hopes to erase the negative vibes after losing last weekend
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Juve vs. Brescia preview
Ronaldo and company hit the road as the favorites
-
Rapinoe, Messi win top FIFA awards
Rapinoe led the USA to a second consecutive World Cup title in 2019