Two teams in need of a victory square off on Sunday when NYCFC hosts Atlanta United in an MLS Eastern Conference battle at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC (8-4-4) has dropped to fourth in the conference standings after going winless in its past three matches (0-2-1). Still, it is just one point behind the three teams ahead of it, with at least one game in hand. New York battled to a thrilling 4-4 stalemate with FC Cincinnati on the road Wednesday and will look to get back to dominating at home Sunday. Atlanta United (5-4-7) has lost three of its past four and is 11th in the conference table. It suffered a 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls on Thursday.

NYCFC vs. Atlanta United spread: NYCFC -1.5 (+140)

NYCFC vs. Atlanta United over-under: 2.5 goals

NYCFC vs. Atlanta United money line: NYCFC -180, Atlanta +450, Draw +340

NYCFC: Talles Magno has scored three goals in his past seven matches

ATL: Josef Martinez has two goals and an assist in his past three games



Why you should back NYCFC

The Boys in Blue won the MLS title last season and will be eager to re-establish their dominance on their home turf Sunday. They have an extra day of rest, and striker Valentín Castellanos should return after what the team described as an illness. He could be on the move if another team meets the demands for a transfer, but for now, he should play. Even without him, NYCFC had no trouble scoring Wednesday. Heber had two goals in first-half injury time, giving him four for the season, and Talles Magno also got his fourth when he opened the scoring.

Thiago also has four goals, and Gabriel Pereira has three in nine games and just three starts. The NYCFC defense was vulnerable against FC Cincinnati, but that was unusual. Even with those four conceded, it has allowed the second-fewest goals in the East at 17. In addition, the Boys in Blue are 6-2-1 in their home games, outscoring opponents 22-8.

Why you should back Atlanta United

The Five Stripes have a star striker of their own, and Josef Martinez has scored four times and added three assists in just nine games. Ronaldo Cisneros and Luiz Araujo also have four goals apiece. Midfielder Marcelino Moreno (two goals, three assists) is fifth in MLS in shot-creating actions (65). The NYCFC defense was vulnerable against Cincinnati, so they will try to exploit it. Atlanta is third in MLS in time of possession at 59.1 percent, behind NYCFC (59.3) and San Jose (60.2).

Atlanta United has scored at least once in nine straight games. The defense has had its issues, as it has allowed two goals in six of its past seven matches, but it doesn't allow a ton of shots. Rocco Rios Novo has allowed four goals but has a clean sheet in his three starts, and Raul Gudino came over from Liga MX's Chivas to help shore up the goalkeeping. If either becomes a strong presence, it would change Atlanta's fortunes. The team has allowed the third-fewest shots on target (53), with opponents putting 26.5 percent of their attempts on net (second-best).

