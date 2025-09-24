Not only have Inter Miami clinched a place in the MLS Cup playoffs after defeating D.C. United over the weekend, but they'll now welcome Luis Suarez back into the fold after he has finished serving his League Cup suspension for spitting. During the three games that Suarez missed, Jordi Alba was deployed on the wing, where he responded with a goal and two assists over the three matches while the Herons won two of them.

Alba will likely head back to his natural left back position, but it's something for Javier Mascherano to keep an eye on if the team begin to struggle. This team hasn't been flexible enough at times when they've struggled, so having the option to push Alba forward could pay dividends in chasing down the Philadelphia Union in first place. Only six matches remain for the Herons, and they're currently eight points off the Eastern Conference leaders. They do control their own destiny with three games in hand, but dropping even one of those could change things in what has become a tight race.

Eastern Conference top five

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Philadelphia Union 31 18 6 7 50 33 +17 60 2 FC Cincinnati 31 18 4 9 47 39 +8 58 3 Charlotte FC 31 17 2 12 51 42 +9 53 4 New York City FC 30 16 5 9 46 35 +11 53 5 Inter Miami CF 28 15 7 6 60 46 +14 52

A significant amount of investment has gone into this Miami squad, and even with their Club World Cup success, it's hard to say that the season overall has been a successful one, with them failing to win the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup. The expectation was for Miami to win multiple trophies this season, and that can still be accomplished by winning the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup, but when pressure has risen, this team has struggled.

How to watch New York City FC vs. Inter Miami, odds

Date : Wednesday, Sep. 24 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Sep. 24 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Citi Field -- New York, New York

: Citi Field -- New York, New York Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: NYCFC; +130; Draw +260; Inter Miami +180

Just look at the Leagues Cup final, where tempers reached a boiling point as the Herons were handled by the Seattle Sounders. In a team where the players have won domestic leagues, the Champions League and the World Cup, things of that nature shouldn't happen. With more critical moments to come, that's where Mascherano has to have a handle on his squad, and it all begins with facing New York City FC in a midweek match where three points are critical.