An intriguing Eastern Conference MLS match is set for Saturday evening in a prominent venue. New York City FC (NYCFC) hosts Inter Miami CF in a highly anticipated showdown at Yankee Stadium. New York enters as the No. 2 team in the East, while Inter Miami is struggling a bit this season. Inter Miami did win its last MLS match, however, and New York aims to continue a three-match winning streak.

Kickoff from New York is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists NYCFC as the -270 favorite (risk $270 to win $100) in its latest NYCFC vs. Inter Miami odds. Miami is a +750 underdog, a draw is priced at +390, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami money line: NY -270, Draw +390, Miami +750

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami spread: NY -1.5 (+105)

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami over-under: 2.5 goals

NYCFC: NYCFC has won three each of its last three games



IMI: Inter Miami has scored 22 goals this season



Why you should back NYCFC

New York is playing at an excellent level, especially at home. NYCFC is No. 2 in the Eastern Conference overall, and NYCFC enters with the best home record in the East. New York has only one loss in 11 home matches, with 28 goals scored and just 12 goals conceded on home soil. New York is unbeaten in its last five MLS matches, including three straight wins and back-to-back shutouts.

NYCFC has a potent offense, leading the East in goals scored (39) and expected goals. New York is also in the top five in pass completion percentage (82.6 percent), with the MLS-leading goal scorer in Valentin Castellanos. He has 13 goals this season, and NYCFC has two of the top five players in generating assists in MLS play. On the other end, NYCFC is No. 2 in the East with only 21 goals allowed, and Miami has only five goals in the last six road matches and the third-fewest goals (22) in MLS play this season.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami did not fare well in a friendly in its last match, but Miami won its last MLS contest against Charlotte FC. Miami held a 59 percent possession edge in that match, generating 15 shots and holding Charlotte to only four shots. Drake Callender is playing well for Miami, as the 24-year-old American goalkeeper has allowed just16 goals in 12 matches. He has a rock-solid 74.1 percent save rate, and Inter Miami does have offensive weapons.

The squad deploys a balanced attack that features 10 players with at least one assist this season, and 21-year-old Leonardo Campana leads the way. The talented youngster from Ecuador has eight goals in 20 matches, ranking in the top 10 of MLS in non-penalty goals this season.

