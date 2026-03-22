It has been a strange week of milestones followed by disappointment for Inter Miami. Lionel Messi scored the 900th goal of his illustrious career, but the Herons were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup at the hands of Nashville SC. Things won't get any easier as they travel to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC, who are pushing to continue their undefeated start and remain at the top of the Eastern Conference.

How to watch NYCFC vs. Inter Miami, odds

Date : Sunday, March 22 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 22 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Yankee Stadium-- New York City, New York

: Yankee Stadium-- New York City, New York Live stream: Apple TV

Apple TV Odds: NYCFC +120; Draw +275; Inter Miami +185

The Champions Cup was one of Miami's top priorities this season, as winning it would have brought a berth to the FIFA Club World Cup. But with that now in the rearview mirror, manager Javier Mascherano has to figure out how to get his team back to the level of last year's MLS Cup-winning squad. Things are certainly different without Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who retired at the end of last season, but on paper, this team is every bit as talented as last year's roster.

However, with Sergio Reguilón injured right after logging his first assist of the season in the Champions Cup, and Rodrigo De Paul and Maxi Falcón both missing training, injuries and form will heavily impact this game. Big-money signing Germán Berterame is still in search of his first goal for the Herons, and the longer the wait goes on, the more the pressure will rise. This is a team expected to win everything in its path, and with Miami set to open a new stadium in April, the significance of this season cannot be overstated.

It could be worse than securing three consecutive draws in all competitions, but this isn't a team living up to expectations, and things could go from bad to worse against NYCFC. With 11 goals scored and only three allowed, NYCFC boast an elite plus-eight goal difference as manager Pascal Jansen has his team on the right track. A victory over Miami would give NYCFC their fourth straight win of the season, and Miami's defense will undoubtedly have a tough time tracking Nicolás Fernández in the attack.

If Berterame can't get things going, their reliance on Messi could end up being far too high for Miami. During the playoffs last year, it was Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti who rose to the occasion to be standout players alongside the Argentine. Despite that, we are entering another season wondering exactly who Messi's supporting cast will be.

When a team is never built to be a defense-first side, it heavily increases the pressure on Dayne St. Clair in net, and the Canadian international can't save everything. Something has to give in the Big Apple, but if the Herons don't leave with a win, the questions will only continue to build during a season that is not starting off on the right foot.

Prediction

The draws continue as a smaller pitch at Yankee Stadium will make it hard for Miami to impose their will on a strong New York defense. Score: Inter Miami 1, NYCFC 1