Fierce rivals renew their hostilities on Sunday when the New York Red Bulls host NYCFC in an MLS game at Red Bull Arena. The teams met last month in a hotly contested match that saw three players sent off with red cards. The Red Bulls (9-6-5) won 3-0 in that matchup in the U.S. Open Cup, but NYCFC (10-5-4) is the reigning league champion. The Boys in Blue also have a two-point lead on the Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings. NYCFC is in second place, just one point behind Philadelphia Union entering the weekend, while NYRB is in third. NYCFC's only loss in its last 14 matches (9-4-1) was to that Union squad last month. The Red Bulls have lost three of their last eight (4-1-3) but have had their rival's number in recent years in this Hudson River Derby.

Here are the betting lines and trends for NYCFC vs. Red Bulls:

Red Bulls vs. NYCFC spread: Red Bulls -0.5 (+130)

Red Bulls vs. NYCFC over-under: 2.5 goals

Red Bulls vs. NYCFC money line: NYRB +145, NYCFC +180, Draw +250

NYRB: It has been held off the score sheet five times in its 20 matches

NYCFC: It has been shut out once since going scoreless in an 0-1-1 start

Why you should back Red Bulls

NYRB has been in a bit of a rut, but it hasn't had any trouble with its rival. It is seeking a fourth straight victory in the Hudson River Derby. In addition to the U.S. Open Cup win, it won the past two league meetings 1-0 and played to a 1-1 draw in the other. All three of those MLS meetings came within a one-month span last fall. Lewis Morgan has been the key to the NYRB attack, posting nine league goals, and he opened the scoring early in the second half of last month's Open Cup victory.

Luquinhas also got on the board in that match, and he has five league goals this season, while seven others have scored at least once. The Red Bulls have allowed 21 goals in 19 matches and have the fifth-most shots in MLS, averaging 13.4 per game. Both teams had nine in the last matchup, but the Red Bulls put five on target to three for NYCFC. They outshot the Boys in Blue 27-20 over the two 1-0 victories last year, despite yielding more than 60 percent possession in both.

Why you should back the NYCFC

The Boys in Blue lead the East with 38 goals and also have allowed just 21 in 20 matches. Valentin Castellanos leads MLS with 12 goals, Talles Magno and Heber both have five, and Magno also has five assists. NYCFC controls its matches, ranking second in MLS with 58.8 percent possession while Red Bulls are third from the bottom at just 44.4. That has been evident in the past three meetings, with NYCFC holding the ball for 66, 65 and 63 percent.

NYCFC hasn't been great on the road, going 3-2-3 with a plus-1 goal differential, but the Red Bulls have taken just 13 points from their nine at home. NYRB also has been held off the score sheet in three of its past eight, while the Boys in Blue have scored in 10 straight games. Sean Johnson leads MLS with nine clean sheets, and NYCFC has allowed the third-fewest shots in the league (201). It allowed four (one on target), in a 1-0 win against FC Dallas on Wednesday.

