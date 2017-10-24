New USMNT coach odds: Laurent Blanc, Juan Carlos Osorio, Tab Ramos and more

The odds for next U.S. men's national team coach are out. Following the departure of Bruce Arena as the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, there are a bunch of names that oddsmakers at Bovada has listed, with former PSG and France coach Laurent Blanc with the best odds at 3/1. Here's the list:

Laurent Blanc 3/1

Sam Allardyce 5/1

Tab Ramos 6/1

Peter Vermes 7/1

Juan Carlos Osorio 10/1

Gregg Berhalter 12/1

Jesse Marsch 12/1

Caleb Porter 12/1

Patrick Viera 12/1

Gerardo Martino 14/1

Bob Bradley 20/1

Sven-Goran Eriksson 20/1

Greg Varney 20/1

Marcelo Bielsa 25/1

It's interesting to see Blanc so high. We've written about why he may not be the right fit at this time. The favorite early on seems to be Tab Ramos, but he is listed third behind Blanc and "Big Sam," both international names. Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio comes in at 10/1 but that would likely only happen following the World Cup, as El Tri will be participating. If they crash out early, then he could be available.

There are lots of quality coaches on the list and plenty with national team experience like Martino, Eriksson and Bielsa, but keep an eye on Peter Vermes. He's build Sporting Kansas City into a consistent power, played for the national team and is a coach players love to play for.