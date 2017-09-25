Odell Beckham's peeing dog celebration was weird, but soccer stars were first to do it
Blanco or Beckham? Who did it better? You decide
There are many ways to celebrate big moments in sports games. There are celebrations you expect like LeBron James's push-down, chest slap, wild ones and some that are simply tragic.
On Sunday, we got a weird one. Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants celebrated a touchdown catch by simulating a peeing dog. Take a look:
Strange. But he can't be the first to claim it. Mexican soccer legend Cuauhtemoc Blanco did it back in 1999 after scoring a penalty kick for Mexican soccer club America. Here it is:
So who did it better? How about neither. Last season, Napoli's Dries Mertens did it as well, but he used the corner flag. That prop adds bonus points and puts it over the top in our opinion.
We may not all agree on who did it better. But we can all agree that it is super bizarre.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Shakhtar
Both teams won their opening match of the group stage
-
How to watch Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
This is one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the group stage
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Spartak
The Reds face a tough test on the road in UCL
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. APOEL
Spurs look to make it six points from six
-
Champions League live updates
It's a big day in UCL play
-
How to watch Roma vs. Qarabag
Roma was held in the opener but is expected to win this one
Add a Comment