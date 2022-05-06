Three-time Coupe de France winners each OGC Nice and FC Nantes meet on Saturday at Stade de France for this season's final. Christophe Galtier's men are chasing Les Aiglons' first success of any kind since their 1997 triumph while Antoine Kombouare's Canaris could finally add to their 2001 Ligue 1 title which was the last of their eight French crowns having won their third Coupe de France in 2000. Whoever wins, they will secure some overdue silverware and it is the most viable route into Europe for Nantes.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, May. 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade de France -- Saint-Denis, France

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Nice +105; Draw +240; Nantes +260 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Team news

Nice: Youcef Atal and Alexis Claude-Maurice are out injured while Morgan Schneiderlin is struggling for full fitness.

Nantes: Fabio, Ludovic Blas, and Andrei Girotto are back after recent domestic suspension with Jean-Charles Castelletto and Charles Traore expected to be the only absentees.

Storylines

Nice: Three wins from their last eight have put UEFA Champions League qualification in jeopardy but few expected Galtier to immediately lead a title charge in his first season at Allianz Riviera. Europe in some form looks likely so you could argue that success here would be potentially less transformative for Le Gym than it would be for Nantes.

Nantes: Just over a year ago, Kombouare was putting out the dumpster fire left by Raymond Domenech, and it required the relegation playoffs for La Maison Jaune to remain a topflight stable. Not even 12 months later, Nantes were in European contention until recently and Kombouare is in the running for coach of the year as the club eyes its first silverware in over two decades. What a difference a season can make.

Prediction

I have a sneaking suspicion that this one will go the way of the "away" side. Galtier's stock will remain high regardless of the result although a win here would be another feather in a decorated cap. Nice tend to fare better against the bigger sides and that should hinder them here. Do not be surprised if this one goes beyond 90 minutes and thus directly to penalties. Pick: Nice 1, Nantes 1 (Nantes to win on penalties).