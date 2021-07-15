Laura Harvey is giving it another go at OL Reign. The club announced on Thursday that Harvey is returning as head coach, replacing Farid Benstiti, who resigned on July 2. Harvey coached the club for five seasons from 2013-17, enjoying a successful stint where she was NWSL Coach of the Year twice, while leading the team to two appearances in the league's final.

An assistant with the U.S. Women's National Team and preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, she'll return to the club after the conclusion of the tournament.

"The role I've had at U.S. Soccer has really shaped me into being a better coach and a better human being and allowed me to see exactly where I want to move forward as a coach. Coming back to the Reign, I feel like there is some unfinished business left to do here. I know the club pretty well and some of the players pretty well in regard to what we can do. I'm excited for the challenge and the opportunity," Harvey said in a club release.

"I'm excited for all it. It is a really special club. I think that the culture that has been set there and continues to thrive is one where everyone wants the same thing – to go out there and put a product on the field that everyone can be proud of. I'm excited to get back out there coaching the team and players and being able to put a product on the field that the fans are really proud of."

An England native, Harvey has coached in the United States since 2017. She was also the coach at Arsenal from 2008-12, while also coaching Utah Royals and the U.S. U-20 team.

OL Reign are currently a disappointing ninth place in NWSL with a 3-1-5 record.