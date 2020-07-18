Watch Now: Highlights: NC Courage vs Portland Thorns ( 1:48 )

The NWSL quarterfinals wrap up Saturday night as the Chicago Red Stars face OL Reign. It will be the first meeting for the two teams during the tournament, and both sides are looking for their forwards to connect in the knockout round. OL Reign had five points in the preliminary round and enter as the No. 3 seed, while sixth-seeded Chicago is coming off its first win of the Challenge Cup.

Below you'll find out how to watch the game and what to know.

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, July 18

: Saturday, July 18 Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Location : Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah

: Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Reign +175; Red Stars +125; Draw +230

Storylines

OL Reign: The team is building into the knockout round, but has struggled in front of net, just like Chicago. The Reign played into a level of comfortability within their new style led by head coach Farid Benstiti with experienced players like Allie Long and Shirley Cruz. They have also seen the return of players like Jess Fishlock and Sofia Huerta during their final preliminary round match, and they could get the Reign's offense going.

Chicago Red Stars: The Red Stars have had similar woes offensively with their top line still working into striking form, but have seen two goals come from their midfielders and defenders. Head coach Rory Dames utilized preliminary play to get newer talent on the team more experience, while integrating first- and second-year players with the veterans on the roster. Their defensive shape has earned praise this during the tournament, but the goals bring the glory.

Game prediction

Chicago Red Stars build on their recent win. Prediction: Chicago Red Stars 1, OL Reign 0