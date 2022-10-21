The 2022 NWSL postseason continues on Sunday, as OL Reign and Kansas City Current square off in the NWSL semifinals. First-place OL Reign -- the 2022 NWSL Shield winners -- will host fifth-place Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The two teams will battle it out for a spot in the NWSL Championship Final, and you can catch the matches on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Here's how you watch all the semifinal action:

Viewing info

Date: Sunday, October 23 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 23 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Wash.

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Wash. TV: CBS Sports Network



Caesars Sportsbook futures odds: Thorns +180, Reign +180, Wave +350, Current +450

How they got here

OL Reign: The franchise is entering its sixth NWSL semifinal appearance and earned a direct bye to the NWSL semifinals after clinching first place. The first-place finish earned them the 2022 NWSL Shield, their third under head coach Laura Harvey, now in her second stint with the club. Despite the success of three NWSL shields and multiple playoff appearances, the club is still chasing the NWSL Championship that has eluded the organization since its first playoff debut in 2014.

The team won the NWSL Shield and clinched first place during the final match of their regular season, a 3-0 win against Orlando Pride one upping their previous season when they settled for a second-place finish two points behind 2021 shield winners Portland Thorns, and earned a bye to the 2021 semifinals. That year, the time off looked to do no favors to the Reign, as they lost 2-1 to eventual 2021 NWSL champions Washington Spirit in the 2021 semifinals.

This roster has many of the familiar faces who were part of the 2021 team that fell just short of another NWSL championship appearance, including veteran players like Megan Rapinoe, Jessica Fishlock, and Lauren Barnes -- who have been with the franchise since 2013. But they'll need to rely on strong performances from their younger players in order to ensure they make a return to the NWSL Championship. Look for Jordyn Huitema, Bethany Balcer, Sam Hiatt, and Olivia Van der Jagt to have an impact if they feature in the game.

Kansas City Current: After completing their inaugural 2021 season in last place, the franchise had a complete turnaround, led by new head coach Matt Potter and a regular season that included a 13-game undefeated streak throughout the summer. As the season wound down team stayed afloat during their final four games of the season going 1-2-1 and earned fifth place and a spot in the quarterfinal.

Kansas City defeated Houston Dash 2-1 in the NWSL quarterfinals. The action was end-to-end throughout the match and continued through 10 minutes of stoppage time. The Current scored the game-winner at the death with an excellent combination play between Lo'eau LaBonta, Alex Loera, and Kaye Del Fava in front of goal.

The Current will need to keep the same patience they had in the quarterfinal and carry that momentum during the semifinal. In another game on the road in front of what is anticipated to be another large crowd, the team has done well in the past to pick their moments of pressure to make the opposition pay in front of the goal. The return of midfielder Desiree Scott in the midfield may break up some of the Reign's transition.

OL Reign vs. Kansas City prediction

The two teams split the regular season series, each with a narrow 1-0 victory over the other. The extra time off for OL Reign means players who slot into the starting lineup that didn't participate during the international window will need to acclimate quickly after nearly three weeks since their previous game. Kansas City's ability to play a methodical style may also contribute to another tense, closely contested, game. Pick: OL Reign 2, Kansas City 1