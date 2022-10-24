The same night OL Reign received their Supporters' Shield trophy at Lumen field, they fell out of the running for the NWSL Championship losing 2-0 to Kansas City Current. Alex Lorea and Kristen Hamilton scored the goals for the Current and Adrianna Franch and the defense did just enough to hold the lead despite constant pressure from OL Reign. There was a moment when OL Reign thought they may have a goal as the ball seemed to cross the line but it was judged to not count preserving the shutout.

Kansas City are one step away from completing a worst to first journey that has never been done before, looking to win the title after finishing at the bottom of the league in the previous season. Getting a name and logo this season, it's been nothing but improvements for the Current. It didn't take long for them to get things going as they broke their own record for the fastest goal in NWSL playoff history as Loera scored her first goal for the team only four minutes into the match.

The goal began with the ball pinging around the box as Loera struck a shot at goal. It ended up being a dribbler that Phallon Tullis-Joyce wasn't able to get enough of a hand on as it slipped through her gloves. It's a moment that shows that while a team can be the best during the regular season with mistakes, the rust from a bye week can level the field in a playoff or knockout scenario.

OL Reign were creating chances but they struggled to string their passes together in the first half, and when they did get shots on target, Adrianna Franch was there to meet them. Prior to the half, Cecelia Kizer had to be withdrawn for Elise Bennett due to a concussion but that wouldn't stop the Current as they took advantage of a Reign defensive breakdown for Hamilton's strike in the 63rd minute before defending for all they were worth.