Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Manchester United permanent manager: What the move means for everyone involved

The baby-faced assassin is staying right where he is. Manchester United's caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was awarded the full-time job on Thursday, signing a three-year contract to lead the Red Devils forward as he continues to revive the club since being appointed late last year. The Norwegian manager replaced Jose Mourinho and has lifted United from horrible form and a lack of confidence into the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and within striking distance of the top four in the Premier League.

Here's what to know:

Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2019

The move makes perfect sense

Since he took over on Dec. 19, he has won 14 of the 19 matches he's managed in all competitions, with two draws and three losses, including one against PSG in the Champions League. He has completely turned things around. It took Mourinho 17 games to get 26 points in league play. Solskjaer was able to get the same amount in his first 10 games, averaging nearly a goal more per game.

Mourinho's win rate was 41 percent this season. Solskjaer has a 73.7 percent win rate since taking over for the club.

On the surface, it's all about results. He's gotten the job done, started with an 11-game unbeaten streak, winning the first eight.

His impact is quite visible on the field

Talent is certainly important, but it means absolutely nothing if there is no effort, dedication and confidence. With Mourinho, the team looked to have turned against him, he appeared to have lost the locker room and it became a drama-filled club with a future as bright as a dark hole.

Solskjaer has entered the fold, created a comfortable, laid-back but yet demanding locker room environment that has resulted in positive feedback from his players. There's not a player more that has benefited more from the change than star midfielder Paul Pogba. The World Cup-winning Frenchman had five goals and four assists through mid-December with Mourinho, failing to register in the Portuguese manager's final seven games. With Solskjaer in just 17 matches, he has nine goals and seven assists. He's allowed to get forward more, he's moving into the box when attackers get wide and he has become one of the most impactful players in the league.

Who were they going to find that was a better fit?

He was the clear and obvious choice. Though there were rumors about Zinedine Zidane, that obviously went out the window when he was re-hired by Real Madrid. It's hard to think of a name that would make United fans happier other than Sir Alex Ferguson, but his coaching days are certainly done.

Solskjaer hits all the marks. He's proven -- in his short time with United -- and he brings excitement because of the familiarity there is with the club and what he's done this season. Not to mention, he is a young manager that has his entire career ahead of him at 46 years old.

All signs pointed to him staying, he's earned it through his results, and United was right in giving him the full-time job moving forward.

