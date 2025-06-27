Olivier Giroud is on the verge of a remarkable return to Europe with the veteran striker in talks to join Lille from Los Angeles FC, according to sources close to the negotiations.

Giroud seemed to have had called an end to his career in Europe's top five leagues last year when he departed AC Milan for a move to MLS, but the 38-year-old has struggled for form in LA, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 37 games for Steve Cherundolo's side. Giroud did win the U.S. Open Cup soon after his arrival stateside, but has struggled to settle and is understood to be intrigued by the prospect of ending his career in his homeland.

Sources indicate that negotiations to take Giroud to Stade Pierre-Mauroy are not yet complete, but there is a widespread expectation that Lille will get their man, strengthening a strike force that will be depleted when Jonathan David departs on the expiration of his contract at the end of the month. Giroud is contracted with LAFC through the 2025 season with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

With 57 goals to his name, Giroud is France's all-time record goalscorer and led the line when Les Bleus won the 2018 World Cup. At the club level he was Ligue 1's top scorer in the 2012 season where his Montpellier side stunned the league by beating Paris Saint-Germain to the title and was also a key figure in AC Milan winning their first league title in 11 years in 2022. Between then he spent nine years in London, winning three FA Cups with Arsenal and both the Champions League and Europa League at Chelsea.