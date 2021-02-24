The UEFA Champions League never disappoints when it comes to great goals, and how could it with the top players in the entire world representing some of the biggest and best clubs across Europe. Though the sources of those goals are sometimes a surprise. On Tuesday, we may have just seen the best goal of the entire 2020-21 UCL. Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud delivered a huge away goal against Atletico Madrid (though the match was played in Bucharest, Romania due to travel restrictions), putting home a bicycle kick from inside the box against one of the world's very elite goalkeepers, Jan Oblak. A ball in the box fell right to Giroud who pulled off this:

The original call was that Giroud was offsides, but VAR overturned that ruling and declared it a goal after it was found that the ball hit Mario Hermoso of Atletico Madrid and not Chelsea's Mason Mount. The ball being touched by Hermoso before the goal meant Giroud wasn't offside and played in by a teammate.

Now, Giroud has scored many brilliant goals including a famous scorpion kick for Arsenal, but this one is right up there with it. He's now got six goals in the competition for the Blues and continues to put forth performances that likely will result in more playing time under new coach Thomas Tuchel.