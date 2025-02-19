A robbery took place at the Los Angeles home of LAFC forward Olivier Giroud earlier this month, with the thieves reportedly stealing around $500,000 worth of goods during the incident.

Giroud and his family were not home at the time of the robbery, which took place on Feb. 5. The person who called the police said that a window was broken in an upstairs bedroom, per ESPN, and that jewelry and 10 luxury watches were stolen. No arrests have been made in connection to the case but the Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the matter.

The World Cup winner joins a growing list of celebrities who have been the victims of home robberies in recent months, including NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow. It is currently unknown if the burglary at Giroud's home is connected to any other high-profile incident.

Giroud, a former France international, was in the middle of preseason with LAFC when the robbery took place. He has since played his first game for the club this season, starting their 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday in the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

LAFC return to action on Saturday, when they host Minnesota United in the first game of the 2025 MLS season.