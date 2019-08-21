Olympiacos vs. FC Krasnodar: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Wednesday's Champions League game

FC Krasnodar is set to square off against Olympiacos in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at Karaiskakis Stadium at 3 p.m. ET August 21st. The overall loser of the this round (based on aggregation) will be placed in the Europa League's group stage.

FC Krasnodar started off last year in the Europa League, losing in the round of 16 to València on an aggregate score of 2-3. Olympiacos didn't make an appearance in the Champions League proper, either, settling instead for a 2-3 loss to Dynamo Kiev in the round of 32 of the Europa League.

FC Krasnodar is coming in off of a third-round win over FC Porto on an aggregate score of 3-3. Likewise, Olympiacos won their last leg 2-0, the aggregate score of the round 3-0.

With neither team given a chance in the Champions League last season, we'll see which one takes full advantage of the opportunity this time.