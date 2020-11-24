A comfortable 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium took Manchester City to three wins from three in Champions League Group C last time they met Olympiacos but Pep Guardiola knows the challenge will be far greater in the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis.

Olympiacos have a 2-1-15 record in England but they are a far more formidable opponent in Piraeus with seven wins, five draws and five defeats from their home meetings with English opponents. Indeed Pedro Martins' side had the last laugh over the previous team to depart Greece following a win, knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League in London after losing on home soil.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing Information

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis -- Piraeus, Greece

: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis -- Piraeus, Greece Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Olympiacos +1000; Draw +450; Manchester City -350 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Olympiacos: A string of key attacking players will be missing for Wednesday's game. Youssef El-Arabi is among those who has tested positive for COVID-19, Mathieu Valbuena is out through injury and attacking left-backs Jose Holebas and Ruben Vinaigre join Bruma on the list of doubts.

The likes of Hilal Soudani simply won't cause a solid City defense the same problems.

Manchester City: Having said that, there are no guarantees that City will be free scoring either. With three goals a game so far in the group stages the Champions League has been a scoring oasis for this team, who have only more goal in eight Premier League games.

Saturday's 2-0 loss to Tottenham emphasized the problems that have dogged Guardiola so far this season: a midfield that looks insipid without David Silva and a team that does not press with anywhere near the ferocity of old. So far those issues haven't caught up with City in the Champions League but there is no reason to think they won't eventually.

Prediction

Having said that, Europe seems to suit this team's more measured approach and against a weakened Olympiacos there's no reason to think City won't emerge victorious. Pick: Olympiacos 0, Manchester City 2