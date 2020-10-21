Group C action gets underway in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday as Greek side Olympiacos host French outfit Marseille. Led by manager Andre Villas-Boas, Marseille are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2013-14. As for Olympiacos, this is their second consecutive UCL appearance.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Karaiskaki Stadium -- Piraeus, Greece

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Olympiacos +135; Draw +220; Marseille +225 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Olympiacos: For the Greek side, all eyes will be on 36-year-old French midfielder Mathieu Valbuena, who spent eight seasons at Marseille before leaving the club in 2015. Now he's pitted in the same group as his former club and will get two chances to get some sweet revenge.

Marseille: It's a battle of Portuguese tactioners as Villas-Boas squares off against Pedro Martins. Villas-Boas worked hard to get this team in tip-top shape, finishing second in Ligue 1 last season, 12 points behind PSG. They're back in European football and looking to snap a nine-match losing in European Clubs Cup/Champions league play. Look for former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet to make an impact in this one as the Phocaeans, winners of the 1992-93 Champions League in the first season under the new format, look to get back to their winning ways.

Prediction

Valbuena scores against his old club, but Payet bags a brace and proves to the be the difference in this one. Pick: Marseille 2, Olympiacos 1.