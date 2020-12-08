Two second-half goals away to Marseille last time out could prove costly for Olympiacos as they bid to ensure a third straight season with European football after Christmas. Olympiacos hold a narrow lead over Marseille based on the goal Mady Camara scored in the 2-1 defeat in the Stade Velodrome, but they will have to match the French side's result against Manchester City on Wednesday if they are to secure third spot in Group C. Regardless of the outcome of the games, Porto will end the group stage in second.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 9

: Wednesday, Dec. 9 Time : 3pm ET

: 3pm ET Location : Karaiskakis Stadium -- Piraeus, Greece

: Karaiskakis Stadium -- Piraeus, Greece TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Olympiacos -125; Draw +250; Porto +380 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Olympiacos: Pedro Martins' side have been obdurate in defense, particularly at home where they have conceded just one goal so far. Their problem is that they have scored the same number and struggled to create anything of any great note in the Karaiskakis Stadium against Manchester City and even Marseille, where Ahmed Hassan scored in the last minute. Including their qualifying round win over Omonia, Olympiacos' expected goals per 90 tally is just 1.05, only five of the 32 teams in the group stage create inferior chances.

Porto: As Olympiacos bid to reignite their scoring touch they are facing perhaps the worst possible opponent, a Porto side that have not conceded a Champions League goal since Ferran Torres' third for Manchester City on the opening matchday. Much of that comes down to the fine form of Agustin Marchesin in goal as opponents manage to get 51.5 percent of their shots on target when playing the Portuguese giants, the highest rate of any team in the group stage.

Prediction

Even without any fans and with the hosts struggling for goals, the Karaiskakis Stadium remains an intimidating place for any side to go and a ground where Olympiacos are very hard to beat. They may not score but a draw could well be enough to secure qualification ahead of Marseille. Pick: Draw (+250)