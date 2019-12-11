Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Olympiacos (home) vs. Red Star Belgrade (away)

What to Know

Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Karaiskakis Stadium. Red Star Belgrade lost 6-0 to Bayern Munich two weeks ago. Similarly, Olympiacos is coming off of a 4-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Red Star Belgrade (three points) is in third place in Group B, while Olympiacos (one point) is last in the group.

Red Star Belgrade wants a win to keep them out of last. On the other hand, a win for Olympiacos would get them out of last place.

How To Watch