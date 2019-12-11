Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade soccer game
Who's Playing
Olympiacos (home) vs. Red Star Belgrade (away)
What to Know
Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Karaiskakis Stadium. Red Star Belgrade lost 6-0 to Bayern Munich two weeks ago. Similarly, Olympiacos is coming off of a 4-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Red Star Belgrade (three points) is in third place in Group B, while Olympiacos (one point) is last in the group.
Red Star Belgrade wants a win to keep them out of last. On the other hand, a win for Olympiacos would get them out of last place.
How To Watch
- Who: Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Karaiskakis Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
UCL takeaways: Reds, Blues advance
It was a wild day of action where six tickets to the next round were punched
-
Napoli fires Ancelotti despite 4-0 win
The veteran is out after a rough run of form in Italy
-
Champions League standings
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
Mohamed Salah scores outrageous goal
We may have just witnessed Mohamed Salah defy the laws of physics to score this beautiful goal
-
Champions League scenarios
Eight spots are still up for grabs heading into Matchday 6
-
Inter knocked out of UCL by Barca
A Messi-less Barcelona side got the win and sent the Italian team to the Europa League
-
Liverpool heads to UCL knockout stage
After a nervy first half, Liverpool pulled away with two goals in two minutes