Olympiakos and Fiorentina meet at the AEK Arena in Athens in the 2023-34 UEFA Europa Conference League final. The Greek club will feature in their first-ever European final in the stadium of their local rivals AEK Athens, while their opponents are at this stage for the second season in a row and are hoping to banish the memory of defeat by West Ham 12 months ago to win their first piece of European silverware in 63 years. Olympiakos are just the second Greek club to play in a major UEFA club competition final after Panathinaikos in the 1970-71 European Cup. Fiorentina, on the other hand, are the first team to compete in two Europa Conference League finals. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, May 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: AEK Arena -- Athens, Greece

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Olympiakos +345; Draw +320; Fiorentina +220

Team news

Olympiakos: Greek side coach Jose Luis Mendilibar will have all his roster available for Wednesday's final including former Fiorentina striker Stevan Jovetic, who was recently injured. He's unlikely to start against his former club. Daniel Podence and Kostas Fortounis should support striker Ayoub El Kaabi in the final third.

Possible Olympiakos XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Quini; Hezze, Iborra; Fortounis, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi.

Fiorentina: Vincenzo Italiano's side should see players Nico Gonzalez, Arthur, Lucas Beltran and Christian Kouame back in the starting lineup after being rested over the weekend. The main doubt of the Italian manager is between Andrea Belotti and Mbala Nzola for the role of central striker, with the second one favorite to start.

Possible Fiorentina XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Nzola.

Prediction

After losing the 2022-23 final against West Ham, Fiorentina now have an extraordinary chance to lift the trophy 12 months after failing and they do just that. Pick: Fiorentina 3, Olympiakos 2.