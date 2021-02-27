Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais come into Sunday's Ligue 1 clash at Stade Velodrome in differing form and separated by 17 points.

OM have won just once in their last five Championnat games after the trauma of Andre Villas-Boas' exit as coach after fans stormed the training ground while OL have won four of their last five and are battling with Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain for top spot.

Depending on results, Rudi Garcia's men could pull level with LOSC on 58 points but might go into the clash behind PSG who face Dijon FCO on Saturday.

This one finished 1-1 back in October but more is on the line this time and Marseille are in improving form under Nasser Larguet's temporary leadership.

Storylines

OM: Marseille's form is picking up since Villas-Boas's departure and the win over OGC Nice gave the squad some belief. Results are not perfect -- far from it -- but things are improving, and the team already looks more solid. The Olympico is always a charged affair with plenty on the line and OM are in particular need of points as they try to salvage some continental qualification from this damaging season.

OL: Lyon are going reasonably well with their four wins from five, but they are capable of dropping points at any given time with Montpellier HSC and FC Metz losses particularly good examples. Having no European distractions has benefitted Garcia's men and they will look to continue their title push here and will know how rivals Lille and PSG have fared by the time they step onto the Velodrome pitch.

Prediction

Marseille to snatch a win in a spicy affair that makes life difficult for Lyon at the top. Pick: OM 2-1 OL.