UEFA women's Champions League quarterfinals could have its schedule changed as seven time Champions League title holders Olympique Lyonnais recently announced that PCR tests carried out Monday morning ahead of their second-leg revealed four positive COVID-19 results among the team.

The news comes after the team recently announced two positive COVID cases just last week. The team features international stars Amandine Henry, Wendie Renard, and 2019 Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Ada Hegerberg. The club has already asked UEFA to postpone Wednesday's match against rivals Paris-Saint Germain. PSG also recently had a domestic club match called off due to positive cases.

Lyon and PSG are currently scheduled to play their second-leg quarterfinal in Lyon on Wednesday. The tie is still very much up in the air as the two sides played the first leg last week, with Lyon coming out victorious with a narrow 1-0 win on a late game penalty kick converted by Renard.