Jean-Michel Aulas stepped down as president of Olympique Lyonnais on Monday after 36 years leading the Ligue 1 club. The Frenchman took control of the club back in 1987 and led OL to seven consecutive Championnat titles which remains a record back-to-back total in France. Aulas, now 74, is replaced at the head of the club by John Textor and his Eagle Football Holdings group who paid a reported $11 million to make the change now.

"During its meeting held on May 5, 2023, the Board of Directors of OL Groupe appointed Mr. John Textor as Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from May 5, 2023 and until the end of his term as director, following the cessation of the functions of Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas as Chairman and CEO of OL Groupe," read an official statement. "Mr. John Textor was also appointed as CEO of OL Groupe with effect from May 5, 2023, for an interim period, while identifying and appointing a new CEO. Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas will be appointed Honorary Chairman."

Originally, Les Gones' longtime supremo was expected to stay in place for three years despite the American deal getting done in late 2022. However, Lyon have struggled again this season under Aulas' leadership and the decision was announced after a wild 5-4 comeback win over Montpellier HSC. OL are not guaranteed to qualify for UEFA competition next year just yet and there had already been signs that Aulas and Textor were uneasy bedfellows.

Lyon's last major silverware came back in 2012 with a fifth Coupe de France title but success has been harder to come by of late despite some impressive youth academy graduates. Aulas also put the club on the map with the dominant women's team who are 15-time record French champions as well as eight-time record UEFA Women's Champions League winners. OL, men's Champions League semifinalists as recently as 2020, are also a rarity in France as they are listed on the stock exchange which adds financial pressures when the team are not in Europe.

"OL Groupe sincerely thanks Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas for his unwavering commitment and dedication to Olympique Lyonnais for over three decades, during which more than 50 titles were won for both men's and women's teams," added the statement. "OL Groupe is pleased to be able to continue to benefit from Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas' expertise and guidance. All stakeholders are grateful for his commitment and leadership qualities that have enabled the club to become a strong force in European football for both men and women. The priority of the new Chairman and CEO and the Board of Directors will be to strengthen the position of Olympique Lyonnais on the global football stage, in line with the highest ambitions of its illustrious history."

Despite Lyon's lack of success since Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari takeover, Aulas leaves as one of French soccer's most legendary presidents. He is also unlikely to leave the game completely with the French Football Federation (FFF) utilizing him heavily of late to shape a more professional women's game domestically. Aulas was also an influential figure in the recent appointment of Herve Renard as Les Bleues' boss ahead of this summer's FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup.

Not only does Aulas leave a legacy of silverware in Lyon, he oversaw the rise of arguably France' best academy system and the creation of the modern Groupama Stadium venue. The OL Groupe which Aulas founded also counts NWSL's OL Reign as part of the property acquired by Textor's Eagle Holdings. Lyon stars over the years such as Real Madrid's current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema have paid tribute to Aulas while others such as Hatem Ben Arfa have sniped at him on his way out.