Liverpool will face Olympique Marseille away on Wednesday on Matchday 7 of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. The English side are currently in 11th place with four wins and two defeats in the opening six games and winning against Roberto De Zerbi's side would be crucial to end up in the top eight and qualify directly for the round of 16. OM, on the other hand, also need a win to consolidate the top 24 and avoid a risky last match of the league phase when they will face Club Brugge away. Mo Salah is also back in the Liverpool squad after AFCON and it's time to see if what happened in December, when he was excluded from the squad traveling to Milan, when the Reds won 1-0 against Inter, is behind them. Arne Slot spoke about the Egyptian winger in the pre-match press conference: "Of course, I spoke to him today and I'm happy to have him back because, as I said, this season I've only had two wingers who would tell me that is their favorite position, that have played more than 100 minutes in the Premier League. That's Mo and Cody Gakpo."

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Liverpool that will take place on Tuesday:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Orange Velodrome -- Marseille

: Orange Velodrome -- Marseille Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: OM +270; Draw +275; Liverpool -107

Possible lineups

OM XI: Geronimo Rulli; Benjamin Pavard, Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina, Timothy Weah; Arthur Vermeeren, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, Emerson, Mason Greenwood; Igor Paixao, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Liverpool XI: Alisson Becker; Jeremie Frimpong, Joseph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.

Prediction

This is a difficult one to predict but I'm pretty sure it will be an eventful clash with a lot of action and goals. I see Marseille slightly favourite compared to Liverpool as they will play in front of their home fans. Pick: OM 2, Liverpool 2.

How to watch

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.

Champions League Power Rankings: Real Madrid still facing crisis, Manchester City stumping, Arsenal stay top Francesco Porzio

Matchday 7 scores

Kairat Almaty 1, Club Brugge 4

Bodo/Glimt 3, Manchester City 1

Inter 1, Arsenal 3

Tottenham 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Olympiacos 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Villarreal 1, Ajax 2

Copenhagen 1, Napoli 1

Sporting CP 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Real Madrid 6, Monaco 1

Matchday 7 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern