Olympique Marseille vs. Red Bull Salzburg live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League on TV, stream online
The French club are the favorites to go through
Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg meet in the Europa League semifinal first leg in France on Thursday, with each looking for a leg up ahead of next week's second leg.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
An advantage in the first leg, where Marseille will aim not to concede and Salzburg will look to get a goal or two to give them a fine chance of advancing.
Prediction
Dimitri Payet scores a goal and sets one up, as the proud French club gets within 90 minutes of making the final. Marseille 2, Salzburg 0.
