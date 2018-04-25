Olympique Marseille vs. Red Bull Salzburg live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League on TV, stream online

The French club are the favorites to go through

Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg meet in the Europa League semifinal first leg in France on Thursday, with each looking for a leg up ahead of next week's second leg. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

An advantage in the first leg, where Marseille will aim not to concede and Salzburg will look to get a goal or two to give them a fine chance of advancing.

Prediction

Dimitri Payet scores a goal and sets one up, as the proud French club gets within 90 minutes of making the final. Marseille 2, Salzburg 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

