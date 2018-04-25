Olympique Marseille vs. Red Bull Salzburg live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League on TV, stream online

Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg meet in the Europa League semifinal first leg in France on Thursday, with each looking for a leg up ahead of next week's second leg.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

An advantage in the first leg, where Marseille will aim not to concede and Salzburg will look to get a goal or two to give them a fine chance of advancing.

Prediction

Dimitri Payet scores a goal and sets one up, as the proud French club gets within 90 minutes of making the final. Marseille 2, Salzburg 0.