Manchester United are in Cyprus this Thursday to take on Omonia Nicosia in UEFA Europa League Group E. Erik ten Hag's men lost to Real Sociedad on the opening day while Neil Lennon's side have lost both of their games. Cyprus is rarely an easy place to go for any side, but Sheriff Tiraspol racked up a big victory in the first round of games, so the hosts need to show something here. United are looking to close the gap on Sociedad and to ensure that they do not slip out of the top two.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tsirion Athlitiko Kentro -- Limassol, Cyprus

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Omonia +1200; Draw +500; United -450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Omonia: Winless with just one goal scored for five conceded, the Cypriots are already facing a challenge to salvage anything from this group. Lennon and his players need their home form to pick up and to also get something on the road for UEFA Conference League to remain something of a possibility. Keep an eye on Bruno Souza who has scored four goals from five so far this term.

United: The Premier League giants are strong favorites to win here but have lost two of their last three and just took a heavy blow in the Manchester derby against bitter rivals City. Ten Hag needs a response from his players, especially after losing to Sociedad already in Europe and Cristiano Ronaldo may well get a run out with a point to prove.

Prediction

United should win this one comfortably. The Red Devils have some issues at present but should be able to raise themselves enough to see off their limited hosts. Omonia could make things difficult in the early stages, but ultimately the gulf in class should tell significantly. Pick: Man United 3, Omonia 1